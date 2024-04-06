Dems Realize They Can’t Win on Biden’s Record, Stake Everything on Trump-Hate

Hey, have you heard the news? “Our democracy” is on the brink. An unscrupulous narcissist with dictatorial ambitions and a hatred for legitimate political opposition could win the presidency in November, and that will very likely be the last time that patriotic Americans get a chance to elect their chief executive. From now on, if this sinister man manages to win, it’s all going to be stiff-arm salutes and “Sieg heils.”

In fact, there is a very real threat to America’s continuing to function as a free republic, but that threat isn’t coming from where Democrats are claiming. They’re saying that if Bad Orange Man returns to the White House on Jan. 20, 2025, “democracy” will be dead. Trump, will set himself up as a dictator, and Amerikkka will finally become the fascist state that leftists have been claiming it was on the verge of being ever since an upstart has-been actor named Ronald Reagan threw his hat in the ring.

This claim is not only absurd and offensive; it’s a classic case of projection. The American republic (remember, kids: it’s not a democracy) is indeed in serious danger, but the danger is coming from those who are claiming that they are trying to save it from Trump.

One of the most recent propagandists to claim that Trump represents a mortal threat to “our democracy,” by which leftists mean “our hegemony,” is Michael Cohen, Trump’s angry and vengeful former personal attorney. Cohen appeared recently on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” and was full of dark warnings about how a Trump victory in November will mean curtains for The Land of the Free and The Home of the Brave. How is dictator Trump going to do away with Congress and the military and every other force that would prevent him from canceling the 2028 election? Cohen didn’t say.

Cohen’s fellow professional liar, MSNBC’s Joy Reid, said to Cohen: “Let me play what you said in 2019 about Trump when you testified to Congress.” She then played a clip of Cohen saying during his Congressional testimony in 2019 that “given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, there will never be a peaceful transition of power. And this is why I agreed to appear before you today.”

Reid neglected to point out the obvious: Cohen’s 2019 prediction was wrong. There was, in fact, a peaceful transition of power. Nevertheless, Reid continued: “We now know there’s been a 600% spike in threats to election workers, following the lawsuit to take Donald Trump off the ballot. We’re talking about election workers quitting in states like Arizona. You predicted he would not leave office peacefully. He didn’t. If he is convicted in this New York case, what do you think will happen next?”

Wait, what? Trump didn’t leave office peacefully? Did he have to be dragged out at gunpoint and somehow we missed it? Reid was, of course, referring to one of the left’s biggest lies of the last few years: the claim that there was an “insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021. Leftists have never adequately explained how they expect us to believe that some grandmothers snapping selfies after being let into the Capitol by police who opened the doors for them and some guy with Viking horns could overthrow the government of the most powerful nation on earth.

Despite the nonsensical nature of all this, Cohen (what else?) agreed, and added: “Well, I think of course that he will continue to try to rally his troops, his MAGA army. But a better prediction that I would like to make is that if, God forbid a million times, that Donald wins in 2024, my prediction is that there will never be another election thereafter.” Reid (again, what else?) agreed.

Neither Cohen nor Reed said anything about the fact that it was Old Joe Biden, not Trump, who declared his chief opponent and his supporters a threat to the very foundations of the republic, ruling half of the electorate outside the bounds of acceptable political discourse. As The Sumter Gambit: How the Left is Trying to Foment a Civil War details, the left today has no respect for the republic as it is currently structured; the Biden regime is the first American presidency to take actual steps to criminalize what used to be called “loyal opposition.”

Biden and his henchman Merrick Garland have a long and ever-lengthening record of being intolerant of dissent, the tolerance of which is the foundation of any free society. Besides the Disinformation Governance Board that would have policed speech that dissented from the leftist establishment’s perspective, it sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings, worked with Twitter and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views, and even sent spies into Catholic churches.

The Biden regime is the real threat to “our democracy,” that is, our republic. But no Democrat propagandist or establishment media “journalist” will ever admit that.