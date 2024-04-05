Kamala Lies About NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament to Stoke More Division

The ruling party in America today operates on the basis of grievance. Various allegedly victimized groups all bring their pain and marginalization to the doorstep of the Democrat Party, which wisely and benignly confiscates the wealth of Americans and restricts their freedoms in various ways in order to appear to redress those grievances.

Advertisement

If, however, Americans have no grievances, the ruling party might rule no more, and so it needs to stoke a sense of aggrieved victimhood among the people wherever and whenever it possibly can. On Friday, alleged Vice President Kamala Harris did her part to make some people feel as if they had been treated unfairly by lying about women’s college basketball. Yes, really.

OutKick reported Friday that Harris, who was in Charlotte to announce that the Biden regime plans to squander $20 billion of your money on climate fantasies, digressed from the day’s theme of confiscatory socialism to whine about how terribly female college basketball players have been treated. Speaking about the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, Harris decided to demonstrate her superior knowledge of sports history, saying: “Do you know, a bit of a history lesson, that the women’s teams were not allowed to have brackets until 2022?”

Kamala Harris says women’s college basketball wasn’t “allowed to have brackets until 2022.”



Ladies and gentlemen, your Vice President! pic.twitter.com/sABZa4MhDB — OutKick (@Outkick) April 5, 2024

At this, the befuddled and hapless reporter who was the recipient of Harris’ wisdom nodded in agreement. After all, what could he do? Say, “Madame Vice President, you don’t have the faintest idea of what you’re talking about”? Or maybe “Vice President Harris, not everything in the world has to be about racism or sexism or hatred of whatever new delusion or perversion you want us all to accept as perfectly normal”? Clearly, the poor devil decided (and who could blame him?) that it was best just to play along with Ms. Heartbeat Away, who could, after all, soon be able to sic Merrick Garland’s Gestapo on him if he dared to utter a dissenting word.

Advertisement

Harris, meanwhile, encountering no obstacles to her grievance agitprop, plowed on, adding: “Think about that. Talk about progress, better late than never. Because what that has done, how we love March Madness, and even just now allowing the women to have brackets and what that does to encourage people to talk about the women’s teams, to watch them, and now they’re being covered. This is the reality, people used to say ‘women’s sports, this isn’t interesting,’ well if you can’t see it, you won’t be. But when you see it, you realize, oh.”

All right, there’s a lot of twaddle, balderdash, and flapdoodle to untangle here, so let’s get started. A bracket, first of all, is simply a chart of the teams involved in the tournament. College basketball fans pick the teams they think are going to win, going from the first games down to the final game.

If women’s teams were not “allowed to have brackets until 2022,” they weren’t allowed to have a tournament at all, as any tournament can be rendered on paper as brackets. Yet the NCAA women’s basketball tournament didn’t start in 2022. Harris was just forty years off; it started in 1982. Maybe if the brackets had been rendered as a Venn diagram, the future vice president would have noticed.

Advertisement

And she did, at least one year before 2022 when she claims the whole thing started. Embarrassingly for Harris, OutKick points out that she “acknowledged her husband filled out a women’s bracket back in 2021.” So why is she claiming now that women’s basketball teams weren’t even “allowed” to have brackets until the year after that?

Harris’ choice of words is important. It wasn’t that women weren’t playing college basketball. It’s that someone — Whitey, no doubt — was preventing them from fulfilling their aspirations. One can envision the poor female basketball players, all no doubt “persons of color,” eyes cast downward, humbly beseeching The Man to “allow” them to play a tournament, while the top-hatted capitalist before whom they’re begging cackles with evil delight and puffs on his cigar as he turns them down.

Related: Duuude! Kamala Harris Has a Lit New Idea Amid Calls to Drop Her From the Ticket

Harris’ real agenda here was obvious: she wants to sow discord and disharmony and encourage fans of NCAA women’s basketball to think that somehow they’re being discriminated against and treated as second-class citizens, or that they have been until quite recently. Likely an additional subtext behind dating the change to 2022 is that the white supremacists who were keeping the women basketball players down were pressured to relent by the noble Biden regime, the champion of the downtrodden and marginalized.

Advertisement

It's by lies like this that the narrative advances, without most people even realizing what is happening.