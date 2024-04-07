Oct. 7 Massacre: Six Months Later

Six months ago today, on October 7, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel to inflict horrific atrocities on civilians of all ages, committing the worst single day of massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Yet six months later, much of the world is sympathizing with the guilty and attacking the victims in the Hamas-Israel conflict!

Six months ago, babies were burned alive and/or beheaded, whole families gunned down, women raped to death, and civilians of all ages kidnapped. Gazans celebrated the mass murder, and the Palestinian Authority rewarded the jihadis with cash. How much clearer does it need to be? Yet leftists have gone wild with anti-Semitic hatred and jihad-empathizing vitriol. Even a disturbing number of conservatives are repeating Hamas propaganda and falsely accusing Israel. It is a sad reflection on how divorced many Westerners, including Americans, are from reality — and how perilously close we are to another Holocaust.

Growing up, we all talked about the Nazis as if it were inconceivable that anyone could ever have condoned or ignored the Holocaust. Yet Westerners are doing just that now; ignoring the very real attempted genocide against Israelis while preposterously accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, based on Hamas talking points and Hamas-issued casualty numbers. The Arabs now calling themselves Palestinians have never had a right to Israeli land, and they have spent decades rejecting offers of land concessions and their own nation from Israel. Even now, the majority of Palestinians still support terrorist Hamas and its horrific attacks on Israel Oct. 7. Yet both Muslims and non-Muslims around the world refuse to admit the reality of the situation.

Do you think it could not happen here in America? Students are marching on every major campus in support of jihad against Israel, and the hatred against Jewish people is so violent that some Jewish students fear for their physical safety. Anti-Semitic incidents tripled in America between October and January. The majority of Democrat politicians have been undermining Israel in favor of Gaza. Joe Biden is going Nazi and not only sending huge amounts of aid to Gaza, but also planning to label products from Judea and Samaria, which land the Palestinians falsely claim as theirs and call it the “West Bank.” This will facilitate boycotting of the Israeli products.

We are fighting this war to make sure these monsters can never do this again.… pic.twitter.com/RKPl7PNnmF — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) April 7, 2024

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas cofounder Shiehk Hassan Yousef, who converted to Christianity and worked for Israeli intelligence, recently slammed the American “idiots” who are supporting Hamas and the Palestinians. Yousef summed up the situation brilliantly. From my previous article on Yousef’s TV appearance:

Yousef said that Hamas on October 7 “succeeded in ethnically cleansing close to twenty Jewish communities, and this shows you their intention: they want to dominate.” He added, “In Islam, to kill for Allah is a way of worship.” Palestinians glorify terrorism and encourage children to be jihadis, with the help of the UNRWA agency, Yousef said. He knows from personal experience… Yousef critiqued the ignorance and foolishness of these academics. “To all those students, I say that it’s very disappointing to see Americans supporting Hamas and thinking that Hamas is a cool thing, while Hamas does not respect any of those followers,” he said. “While those followers don’t know that Hamas would torture them and massacre them with no mercy. They [Hamas] call them [American supporters] useful idiots. They don’t know that Hamas is a dark, black hole.” As a former Palestinian child, he emphasized, he understood what he said, unlike the U.S. “idiots” desperate for any cause or purpose. Yousef was “outraged” at the “insanity” of supporting the enemy of Israel and “of civilization.” Pro-Palestinian protesters like the activists arguing with him on Dr. Phil’s show should have condemned “such a monster that just committed ethnic cleansing against innocent people, then kidnapped hundreds of hostages, then used their own people as human shields.” But they didn’t… [Yousef accused] all pro-Palestinians of guilt in Hamas’s terrorism. “In fact, since October 7, I personally don’t differentiate between Hamas and what’s so-called Palestinians because actually, there are no Palestinians; there are tribes,” he stated.

It used to be that the slogan recited about the Holocaust was “Never Again,” but Never Again is now. It is happening in front of our eyes. Six months ago radical Islamic jihadis slaughtered and kidnapped more than 1000 innocent Israelis, with the support of their own people and the empathy of too many Westerners. Are we truly going to allow the horrors of the Holocaust to occur again? Are we as blinded as the German people under Nazi rule were?

Six months after Oct. 7, all lovers of truth and justice must come together to defeat the new Nazism, the new violent anti-Semitism threatening to create a second Holocaust, not only in Israel, but around the world.