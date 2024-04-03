The Morning Briefing: New York City Isn't Going to Survive the Democrats' Reign of Error

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sampwyll knew there was much work to be done after only winning "Most Improved" at the annual Terre Haute Exotic Garnish Competition.

Advertisement

Full disclosure: I absolutely love New York City. Although I've lived in the Southwest my whole life, New York has been an important part of my comedy career. I met my first real manager in Los Angeles, but he was based in New York. Everything got a little bicoastal for me after that.

When I first started hanging out there a lot it was just after Rudy Giuliani made them clean up the hookers, the chlamydia, and the fear of getting mugged. Native New Yorkers would publicly complain about the city losing its flavor; privately they would say that the place was much nicer.

That's been the New York of my experience until recently.

That New York has, sadly, gone away. The deterioration has been rapid, heartbreaking, and presided over by Democrats.

Athena has a similar lament, and she wrote something yesterday about a disturbing trend in the city:

From the remove of my relatively safe suburban town, I've watched the demise of my once-beloved New York City with a combination of horror and bemusement. Its descent into third-world s**thole status was foreseeable, but it's still sad. And while the erstwhile greatest city on Earth has phoenixed itself from the ashes more than once, it seems ever more likely that perhaps the damage is too devastating to recover from this time. On Sunday, Michael Stuhlbarg, a fairly well-known actor, was taking in the evening air on the Upper East Side near Central Park when a troglodyte whacked him in the back of the neck with a rock. (A varying report says the Neanderthal flung the rock in the actor's direction.) Stuhlbarg chased his assailant until police were able to arrest 27-year-old Xavier Israel, a homeless man who — all together now — has been arrested before, including for assault and robbery.

Advertisement

She's got more "random attacks on people's heads" stories in the post.

Those who aren't getting hit in the back of the head are getting punched in the face. Recently, several women have reported being attacked on the streets of New York, which my friend and colleague Brandon Morse covered over at RedState.

Unlike a lot of blue cities that have seen crime explosions since the "Defund the Police" craze during the St. George Floyd Mostly Peaceful Riotous Summer of Love in 2020, New York hasn't been under purely Democratic rule for fifty-plus years. Close, but not complete.

Giuliani had his two terms, of course. He was followed by Michael Bloomberg, who was Republican-ish for a while when he first got into office. Even though he strayed leftward as mayor, he never went full commie.

Then Bill de Blasio showed up.

The deterioration of the city's safety began shortly thereafter. When NYPD veteran Eric Adams replaced de Blasio, many thought that some sense of law enforcement would return. Unfortunately, the Defund the Police poison had already done its work. Even worse, District Attorney Alvin Bragg was sworn into office the same day that Adams was.

Bragg, as we know, is singularly obsessed with perverting the law to "get" Donald Trump. The real criminals in New York practically have carte blanche under Bragg. Bragg is the absolute worst person that could have become DA after de Blasio threw the cops under the bus.

Advertisement

The crime situation in New York City is now in a toilet swirl and the Democrats have no idea how to stop it. My latest column is about a Washington Post Op-Ed that wonders why the Left can't "deal with crime." The author leads off the piece discussing the rampant subway crime in New York City and Gov. Kathy Hochul's belated, panicky response to it.

The Democrats have thrown in with the criminals, and woe be unto any city under their rule. For those of us who love(d) New York, it would be nice to think that all of this might change the minds of some voters.

We've seen this Dysfunctional Blue City movie too many times though.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Buffalo helps out turtle that's been flipped over pic.twitter.com/lphJJS16Ns — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 2, 2024





SFK of the Day

"We've all witnessed major Democrat-run cities descend into havens for criminals and the reasons seem rather plain. If we're playing connect the dots, there might be three dots in this one. We'll return to this in a moment."

Shot of Vodka

Biden's Next EV Mandate Is Out and It's Going to Break America

Advertisement

"Fear not, comrades. I'm sure Washington will eventually outlaw rubber tires and we can all go back to moving goods around in covered wagons with wooden wheels. I'm not sure I'm joking."

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Stray Voltage, National Rent Control, and Biden's 'Bananas' Moment

Helmets Now Required Simply to Walk Around in NYC

Easter Purge: Eight Mass Shootings and a Chainsaw Attack

The Number of Illegals Who Entered the U.S. This Year Might Shock You. Or It Might Not.

Tennessee Votes NO on Weather Engineering

Well, she's dumb so...The Most Important Question of 2024 That Whoopi Doesn’t Want You Asking

LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin

Biden's Holy Week Antics Demonstrated the Left's Elitism

No, Richard Dawkins Is Not a Christian

Google Is Completely Out of Control

The breakfast Franzia is talking. Hillary to Voters: ‘Get Over Yourself!’

Townhall Mothership

'Here We Go Again: Biden Campaign Uses Out of Context Remarks to Go After Trump

U.S. Senate Race in Maryland Continues to Look Better and Better for Larry Hogan

Illegal Alien Charged With Sex Crimes Arrested in Massachusetts

Dems hate women. Democrat Governor Vetoes Legislation Protecting Women's Sports From 'Trans' Athletes

Detroit Suburb Invites Lawsuit With New Rule for Gun Buyers

Cam&Co. 'Red Flag' Study Offers Evidence of 2A Sanctuaries'

Advertisement

California Media Outlet Takes a Real Look at State's 'Assault Weapon' Ban

God should cancel us. More AI Student Nudes Showing Up At High Schools

The Beepocalypse Has Been Canceled

If You Don't Support Men in Women's Sports, You Just Might be a 'White Supremacist'

RFK Jr. Shocks CNN When He Tells Them the Biggest Threat to Democracy Isn’t Trump

It Sure Looks Like John Podesta Is Selling Access to Joe Biden and Selling You Out in the Process

Leftist-Despised Game 'Stellar Blade' Dropped a Demo That Gamers Loved, Games 'Journalists' Hardest Hit

Rob Reiner Dragged MERCILESSLY After Melting Down over Trump's 'Savior Complex'

School Cancels Gifted Program Because It Wasn’t Diverse Enough

Marine Thwarts Robbery, Shows Up for Award Wearing a 'Let's Go Brandon' T-Shirt

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

WATCH! Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing' — Ships Weren't Running Into Bridges When Trump Was President

Whither Weather?

You Didn’t Actually Think Biden Was Actually Going to Take the Border Seriously, Did You?

I’m Really Glad LSU Lost to Iowa, And You Should Be, Too

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Martin Short, Adam Sandler, Paul Feig & More Remember ‘Freaks And Geeks’, ‘SCTV’ Star Joe Flaherty

Big Kangaroo is a powerful lobby. Carmakers give up on software that avoids kangaroos

Advertisement

There are 54 Common Clichés Hiding in This Busy Museum Scene—Can You Spot Them All?

Reduct This





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes