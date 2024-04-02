The Number of Illegals Who Entered the U.S. This Year Might Shock You. Or It Might Not.

In just the first six months of Fiscal Year 2024, the number of illegal aliens who have entered the United States is greater than the entire populations of multiple American states. This is population replacement.

Advertisement

This February was the worst February on record for illegal alien crossings at slightly over 140,000 apprehensions. March 2024 maintained that disturbing high with just under 140,000 apprehensions, according to Breitbart. And yes, thanks to Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats, illegal aliens now count in the census for population on which congressional apportionment and thus the Electoral College is based.

Breitbart’s exclusive report explained that the March numbers came from an unofficial report the outlet accessed about southwest border sectors apprehensions.

The apprehension report for March brought the total for the first six months of FY24, which began on October 1, 2023, to more than 1,034,000. This marks the third year in a row where agents apprehended more than one million migrants in the first six months of the year. Despite a slowdown in the number of apprehensions during the last two weeks of the month, the Tucson Sector reported the largest number of apprehensions in the March report. Tucson Sector agents apprehended approximately 42,000 migrants in March, bringing the sector to approximately 342,000 migrant apprehensions in the six-month total.

Advertisement

For context, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the estimated 2023 population of North Dakota was 783,926 people. South Dakota had 919,318 residents, and Vermont’s estimated population was 647,464. Wyoming had 584,057 residents. Thus, for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, more illegal aliens have entered our country than the entire populations of each of four different states. The total is near the population of other states, too, such as Montana. Yes, the Democrats know and understand this.

Related: Could Illegal Alien Flood Rig Congress, Electoral College for Dems?

The March numbers for my hometown sector of Tucson are somewhat down from the approximately 50,000 apprehensions in February, but February was a shocking 110% increase over the same time in 2023. In other words, the border crisis still continues to worsen exponentially under Joe “Open Borders” Biden.

The San Diego sector was the second worst for the number of migrant apprehensions in March, at around 33,000 apprehensions (an increase from February), according to Breitbart. The El Paso (Texas) sector also saw a jump since February, at about 30,000 illegal aliens. Migrant apprehensions did decline in the Del Rio sector, but overall the border crisis remains catastrophic.

Advertisement

Related: ‘Deplorable’: Reps. Say Veterans Homeless as Illegals Get Freebies

Meanwhile, we have no idea how many illegals evaded Border Patrol altogether, and the Biden administration is also flying hundreds of thousands of illegals directly into America and paroling them. One of these was recently arrested for raping a disabled teen. The flood of illegals, including an unknown number of criminals, potential terrorists, gang members, and foreign agents, just continues to swell and inundate America. Every state is now a border state. But what else can we expect with the Biden administration always prioritizing the migrant law-breakers over American citizens?