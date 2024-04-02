Hillary to Voters: ‘Get Over Yourself!’

I have to admit that for a while, there was a small part of me that was rooting for RFK Jr. I wanted to see him unhorse Joe Biden. I still do. Even when I heard him speak back in November, I realized that despite some centrist bullet points, the man was on the left. But I also reasoned that if the choice came down to RFK Jr. and Biden, RFK was likely to inflict less collateral damage than Biden would as a lame-duck.

To be fair, while Trump supporters are resolute in their choice of presidential candidate, there will likely be plenty of down-ballots in November who will have voters humming along with the Rolling Stones' "Satisfaction." How many times have we bellied up to the ballot, only to realize that our choices are limited to "Democrat" and "Democrat-Light?" Can you fault the Democrats and independents for shopping around?

You can if you are a member of the Democrat Establishment. RFK Jr. represents the candidate Democrats wish they had. Biden is the candidate they are stuck with. Hillary Rodham We're-All-Headed-To-Sodom Clinton made an appearance on "The Tonight Show" with some guy named Jimmy Fallon. (I haven't watched "The Tonight Show" since Leno, so forgive me for not caring who the current host is.)

La Clinton made the appearance ostensibly to promote the new musical she is producing called "Suffs." Is the history of the Suffragettes. Funny hats even made an appearance. On cue and likely according to orders, Fallon took the opportunity to ask Clinton about her thoughts on the upcoming presidential race. The results were predictable.

When asked about US voters upset with the choice between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton says:



"Get over yourself. Those are the two choices."



Really glad to see she's learned lessons from her 2016 defeat then!pic.twitter.com/odJl8XJ8Ei — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) April 2, 2024

If you have the wherewithal to sit through the entire interview, you can find it here.

While you are dialing your primary healthcare provider, did you catch what Hillary said? Get over yourself, America! Shut up and vote. And while you're at it, vote for Joe Biden. The same Joe Biden who is responsible, for, among other things, this:

BIDEN: "By the way, say hello to oyster bunnies!" pic.twitter.com/PMLeRLz8yK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

"Say hello to my lil' friend!"

Sadly enough, that is about as innocuous as it gets under the Biden administration.

But according to Hillary, and, by extension, the Democrat Party, which is the Big Pharma of politics, wants you to remember you have only two choices. Well, technically, they are only giving you one choice, but a little political kabuki is always fun.

Astute readers should take note that RFK Jr. will likely inflict the most damage on Biden's campaign, drawing away old-school leftists and young idealists, all of whom are enamored of the Kennedy brand and feeling the consequences of a Biden presidency whether they want to admit it or not. What is worth highlighting is the fact that Clinton is not only urging people not to vote for Trump, but to vote for the Establishment Democrat.

I'm not sure if she thinks there is another cabinet position in store for her or if she sees herself as a replacement for Kamala Harris. Whatever the case may be, someone should tell her that no one wants her back — not the party, not the Biden campaign, and definitely not the country.