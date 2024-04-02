Hillary to Voters: ‘Get Over Yourself!’

Lincoln Brown | 5:34 PM on April 02, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

I have to admit that for a while, there was a small part of me that was rooting for RFK Jr. I wanted to see him unhorse Joe Biden. I still do. Even when I heard him speak back in November, I realized that despite some centrist bullet points, the man was on the left. But I also reasoned that if the choice came down to RFK Jr. and Biden, RFK was likely to inflict less collateral damage than Biden would as a lame-duck.

To be fair, while Trump supporters are resolute in their choice of presidential candidate, there will likely be plenty of down-ballots in November who will have voters humming along with the Rolling Stones' "Satisfaction." How many times have we bellied up to the ballot, only to realize that our choices are limited to "Democrat" and "Democrat-Light?" Can you fault the Democrats and independents for shopping around? 

You can if you are a member of the Democrat Establishment. RFK Jr. represents the candidate Democrats wish they had. Biden is the candidate they are stuck with. Hillary Rodham We're-All-Headed-To-Sodom Clinton made an appearance on "The Tonight Show" with some guy named Jimmy Fallon. (I haven't watched "The Tonight Show" since Leno, so forgive me for not caring who the current host is.) 

La Clinton made the appearance ostensibly to promote the new musical she is producing called "Suffs." Is the history of the Suffragettes. Funny hats even made an appearance. On cue and likely according to orders, Fallon took the opportunity to ask Clinton about her thoughts on the upcoming presidential race. The results were predictable. 

If you have the wherewithal to sit through the entire interview, you can find it here. The author, PJ Media, and Salem Communications accept no responsibility for nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, headaches, fever, or other side effects or complications that may result from viewing the video. Please consult your doctor before clicking.

While you are dialing your primary healthcare provider, did you catch what Hillary said? Get over yourself, America! Shut up and vote. And while you're at it, vote for Joe Biden. The same Joe Biden who is responsible, for, among other things, this:

"Say hello to my lil' friend!" 

Sadly enough, that is about as innocuous as it gets under the Biden administration. 

But according to Hillary, and, by extension, the Democrat Party, which is the Big Pharma of politics, wants you to remember you have only two choices. Well, technically, they are only giving you one choice, but a little political kabuki is always fun. 

Astute readers should take note that RFK Jr. will likely inflict the most damage on Biden's campaign, drawing away old-school leftists and young idealists, all of whom are enamored of the Kennedy brand and feeling the consequences of a Biden presidency whether they want to admit it or not. What is worth highlighting is the fact that Clinton is not only urging people not to vote for Trump, but to vote for the Establishment Democrat. 

I'm not sure if she thinks there is another cabinet position in store for her or if she sees herself as a replacement for Kamala Harris. Whatever the case may be, someone should tell her that no one wants her back — not the party, not the Biden campaign, and definitely not the country.  

Lincoln Brown

Lincoln Brown is a former talk show host who hosted "The Lincoln Brown Show" in Utah. He is also an ex-wildland firefighter, truck driver, bartender, HazMat responder, and columnist whose work has appeared in Townhall.com and The Hill. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies.

