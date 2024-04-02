Tennessee Votes NO on Weather Engineering

While progressives radical ninnyhammers try to convince the world that trans women can breastfeed, the great state of Tennessee is sweeping the legs off what some would call "conspiracy theories."

FACT-O-RAMA! The same clodpolls who call you a "science denier" for laughing at the climate change codswallop will fight you (if they could throw a punch) as they argue that men can "celebrate their mensus."

Tennessee has made two moves in the past year to protect its citizens in ways some people may not believe are necessary, though the "tinfoil hatters" are likely squealing with delight.

Tennessee lawmakers voted to ban the spreading of certain chemicals throughout the skies of the Volunteer State.

The bill would prohibit technologies that could modify the atmosphere. But lawmakers’ comments about it toed a line between fact and fiction. https://t.co/IBXbLxcRdK — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 2, 2024

State Rep. Monty Fritts (R-32nd District) sponsored HB 2063/SB 2691, which House Republicans pushed forward. The bill passed by a vote of 70-22 with one member abstaining.

The bill bans the "intentional injection, release, or dispersion" of chemicals within Tennessee, "with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight is prohibited."

The White House has been not-so-secretly toying with the idea of dropping reflective particles in the atmosphere to keep the sun from hitting the Earth. Tennessee lawmakers aren't having it.

Joe Biden signed onto the sun-deflection plan back in 2022, despite knowing that spreading sulfur dioxide into the air is dangerous to the environment as well as people.

If the bill becomes law, which it is expected to do, Tennesseeans won't be breathing or eating weather-engineering chemicals.

TINFOIL HAT-O-RAMA! Silver dioxide has been dropped into clouds to boost rainfall since the 1940s.

Six other states have proposed similar bills, all of which oppose weather alteration, yet left-wing dolt sites continue to conflate these bills with "chemtrail conspiracy theories." Whenever the far-left Pravda press goons attack something, I pay closer attention to what they are hiding.

Check out this lefty "news" site claiming that while chemtrails "only exist in the minds of unhinged conspiracy theorists," the bills involve weather engineering, which is real. The same site believes that this man is a woman.

Tennessee also voted last year to prohibit the manufacturing, delivering, or selling of meats with vaccines or vaccine material in them, unless the use of the vaccine is conspicuously marked on the packaging.

"Vaccine and vaccine material" is defined as "a substance intended for use in humans to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against disease, prepared from the causative agent of a disease, its products, or a synthetic substitute, treated to act as an antigen without inducing the disease, that is authorized or approved by the United States food and drug administration."

That bill includes the COVID-19 vaccine, which many "conspiracy theorist" Americans fear could end up in our food supply.

