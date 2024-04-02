LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin

After a break last week — Was it for Holy Week? Spring Break for the candidates? Who knows? — primaries are back this week. Did you miss them?

Of course, the week off gave both major candidates plenty of time to stir up controversy among Christians. Donald Trump promoted the "God Bless the USA Bible," while Joe Biden managed to hack off people of faith at every turn last week. So maybe they both needed to get back on the campaign trail.

This week, we have primaries in four states: Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we don't expect any surprises out of any of these states, though it'll be interesting to see how many "protest votes" go against Biden and Trump.

I can hear you saying, "Dude, you need some new material." What can I say? This has been the least exciting primary season I can remember.

I've been checking RealClearPolitics, and the site doesn't show any recent primary polling, presumably because Trump and Biden are the last men standing. (No, Dean Philips and Marianne Williamson don't count.)

No matter what has happened before tonight, voters in these four states get to make their voices heard. Additionally, voters in Wisconsin have a pair of ballot questions to weigh in on, and Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District has a GOP runoff contest.

Polls close in Connecticut and Rhode Island at 8 p.m. Eastern, and they close in New York and Wisconsin at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Thanks to our partners at Decision Desk HQ, you can find the most up-to-date results below. And stay tuned here at PJ Media for continuing coverage of the 2024 election.

