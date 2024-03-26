Just in Time for Easter: The Trump Bible Is on Sale

Lincoln Brown | 4:16 PM on March 26, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Beyond the baskets, Easter was historically not a time for giving gifts. At least, not big ones. When I was little, I got a Matchbox car and a toy knight one year. But for the most part, you get eggs, chocolate, and jellybeans. Or some variation on those themes. Lately, it seems like gifts are a bigger and bigger part of the holiday. My daughter gives our grandchildren Easter gifts, and to be honest, we did too, when they lived nearby. But that is the purview of grandparents. My favorite tactic was to buy them both the noisiest toys I could find, load them up on sugar, and give them back to their mother. If you have never done that, take my advice and try it. The results are hilarious.

Advertisement

Of course, this being the Easter season, a Bible always makes a nice gift. But which version? The KJV? NKJV? ESV? NIV? NASB?  RSV?

How about the DJT? 

No, really. The official Trump-endorsed "God Bless the USA Bible" is for sale here. It would make the perfect Easter gift for the "MAGA Republican" (thanks, Joe) in your life, or you can always slip one into the basket of your favorite purple-haired, eyebrow-pierced cousin just to watch them spill their Peeps all over their Easter ham. Of course, they are probably vegan, so they won't even eat the potatoes au gratin. And if they jump up, shriek, and run out of the room, everyone will have a happier Easter. You may want to get two or three. 

Trump announced the Bible's debut today on Truth Social:

As the name suggests, the Bible is inspired by Lee Greenwood's iconic song, which has become a standard at Trump rallies. And it was created with his endorsement. It is leather-bound and one of the slim Bibles that have become popular in recent years. It features large print and gold edges. I know you are wondering, and before you ask, there is no such thing as DJT translation. It is the King James Version. Although I am sure a DJT translation would be of biblical proportions. Maybe even yuge.

Advertisement

The God Bless the USA Bible also has copies of the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a handwritten chorus of the Greenwood song. It sells for $59.99, which includes shipping and handling. 

The announcement has fueled speculation on the Left that Trump is using this as a way to boost his campaign war chest and meet his legal bills. They apparently missed the news about Truth Social's stock taking off on the first day of trading, giving Trump's net worth a shot in the arm. But regarding the topic of profit, the site has this to say:

IS ANY OF THE MONEY FROM THIS BIBLE GOING TO THE DONALD J. TRUMP CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT?

No, GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign. GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not owned, managed, or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Ventures LLC, or any of their respective principals or affiliates.

 GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses Donald J. Trump’s name, likeness, and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.

So Trump is making some bank, but likely not enough to cover his lawyer fees. The orders ship within four to six weeks, so it's too late for an Easter order. But you know, as a former religion major, it never hurts to have an extra Bible or two around, if for no other reason than to compare translations. And if that blue-haired cousin calls you a Christian nationalist, don't let it get to you. They would have called you that, anyway. 

Advertisement
Lincoln Brown

Lincoln Brown is a former talk show host who hosted "The Lincoln Brown Show" in Utah. He is also an ex-wildland firefighter, truck driver, bartender, HazMat responder, and columnist whose work has appeared in Townhall.com and The Hill. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies.

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Recommended

Joe Biden Tells a Huge Whopper to Make Key Bridge Collapse About Himself Matt Margolis
It's the End of the World As We Know It and the Normies Are FINALLY Waking Up Kevin Downey Jr.
Are You Ready for a Major Jihad Attack in the U.S.? Because It's Coming. Robert Spencer
RFK Jr. Picks Radical Leftist As Running Mate Matt Margolis
Canadian Man Allegedly Attacks 10-Year-Old Girl When Confronted About Being in Changing Room Grayson Bakich
Let's Face It: the Hostages Are Probably Dead Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
What Impact Will Nicole Shanahan Have on the Kennedy Ticket?
Israel Can’t End the War. Only Hamas Can, but It Won’t.
DeSantis Signs Bill Restricting Social Media Access for Kids Under 14 Years Old
Advertisement