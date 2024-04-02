The Most Important Question of 2024 That Whoopi Doesn’t Want You Asking

I certainly do not recommend watching "The View," and I can tell you from the clips I do see that it's a waste of time. I don't understand what makes anyone think the women who host the show have anything valuable to say about current affairs and politics — even their token pseudo-Republican.

Advertisement

Yet, in a classic example reflecting the problem that Joe Biden faces in November, on Monday's episode the hosts of the show were discussing the famous Reagan quote from the 1980 election. During a debate with then-President Jimmy Carter, Reagan asked viewers, "Are you better off than you were four years ago?"

Reagan, as you know, won the election in a landslide.

Well, in 2024, we have a Democrat incumbent presiding over a terrible economy again. People are losing hope, and the question "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" is once again being asked by Republicans — and co-host Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about it one bit.

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed Americans had "short memory issues" on Monday while discussing a question posed by Republicans about whether people felt "better off" than they were four years ago. "So why is it some people are having short memory issues? There are plenty of other reasons to feel good about where we actually are. Why isn’t that tracking?" she asked. At the end of the daytime talk show segment, Goldberg criticized the question and said it was "disrespectful to the American people."

Advertisement

My memory is quite good, actually. I can distinctly remember that under Trump, wages were better, prices were lower, the border was secure, our enemies feared us, and our allies respected us.

But was Whoopi done with her rant? Not in the least.

"Black people, we were not in this insanity of trying to figure out why our history’s no longer welcome in the educational system. Women were realizing something was happening," she continued. "If you were coming from another country, if you were coming to this country to find a better life, you were not welcome. Listen. It wasn’t a good time for lots of people."

Recommended: Trump Posts Bond, Letitia James Most Hurt

We all get that Whoopi Golberg is a race baiter and is triggered by the backlash against racially divisive (and frankly racist) critical race theory and DEI, as well as other hot-button issues that are important to the radical left and few else.

She still wasn't done.

"All you have to do is ask, are we better off than we were? Ask the thousands of people who are no longer here. That’s how you know if we’re better off. Ask their families. Are they better off without their loved ones?"

Advertisement

I assume she's talking about COVID here — which had nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with China. Remember, Joe Biden inherited three vaccines and still managed to mishandle the epidemic. More people died from COVID during his first year in office than died under Trump. That was with the vaccines that Biden claimed would save us.

"What a stupid question!" Whoopi continued. "It’s a stupid question and disrespectful to the American people, in my opinion, in my humble opinion."

It certainly is not a stupid question. The only reason she says so is that polls show Americans don't think they're better off today than they were under Trump. A recent Fox poll found that only about one in five voters say so.

That's the real reason Whoopi is triggered by the question.