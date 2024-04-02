Trump Posts Bond, Letitia James Most Hurt

Last week, an appeals court panel gave former President Donald Trump a huge victory by allowing him to post a reduced bond of $175 million in his civil fraud case, rather than the absurd $454 million bond set by the leftist Judge Arthur Engoron.

On Monday, Trump posted the bond, thus blocking New York Attorney General Letitia James from seizing his assets and giving himself the ability to appeal the absurd judgment.

“I’ve just posted a 175 Million Dollar Bond with the sadly failing and very troubled State of New York, based on a Corrupt Judge and Attorney General who used a Statute that was never used for this before, where no Jury was allowed, my financial statements were conservative and had a 100% perfect caution/non-reliance clause, there were no victims (except me!), there was no crime or damage, there was only success and HAPPY BANKS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Letitia James sued Trump for allegedly inflating his assets to get a loan, and Judge Engoron, another Democrat partisan, agreed. The case was extremely unique in that Trump was being accused of a crime for what is a common practice in real estate. There was also no victim in this "crime," as the bank from which Trump secured the loan was paid back in full and even testified in his defense at the trial.

But James had campaigned on getting Trump, and she had to go after him for something, even if it wasn't a crime.

After Engoron handed down his absurd ruling but before it was reduced by the appeals court, James boasted about it in multiple posts on X.

"Every single real estate developer everywhere on earth does this. They always talk about their asset[s] being worth a lot and the bank says 'no' and that's just the way it is," famed investor and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary told CNN in January. "If you're going to sue this case and win, you got to sue every real estate developer everywhere."

Trump's lawyer Alina Habba is confident he'll win on appeal.

“As promised, President Trump has posted bond. He looks forward to vindicating his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict,” she said in a statement.

"If Trump doesn't win on appeal, he will have to pay more than $450 million from a judgment stemming from New York Attorney General Letitia James' fraud case," explains NBC News.

“That fact that he was found guilty, you might as well find guilty every real estate developer on Earth,” O’Leary explained in February. “I don’t understand where someone got hurt... What developer doesn’t ask for the highest price valued for any building they built?”

O'Leary added, “If this judgment sticks. Every developer must be jailed. They must be found guilty. They must be put out of business. You can’t do this to one another. It’s not about Trump.”

Trump called the cases and rulings against him election intereference.

“The case was a fabricated ELECTION INTERFERENCE con job, so bad for New York, where businesses are fleeing & violent crime is flourishing,” Trump said on Truth Social. “The Crooked Judge, to suit his narrative, valued Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. He ruled I was guilty before he ever saw the case. He should be disbarred, and Letitia James, who campaigned on getting TRUMP, Impeached. Also posted a 91 Million Dollar Bond on another New York Fake Case, money I can’t use on my campaign. Just what Crooked Joe wanted. WITCH HUNT!”



