The Morning Briefing: War on Women — Woke Medical Charlatans and Man Boob Milk Fantasies

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

First off, apologies for the feature image today. Sort of. You might be surprised to find that we don't have a lot of photos in the library for this kind of headline. We're leading off with something so absurd today that a ridiculously over the top pic like that pairs (intentional) well with it.

Yeah, I can feel it — if today's Briefing were on any rails, we would definitely be running off of them.

I am, of course, old enough to remember living in a world where satire and reality weren't blurry kissing cousins. I could think and say the most absurd things and not have to worry about them maybe becoming true one day. Nowadays, anything one throws out into the universe might go through some sort of David Lynchian mind warp drug trip and end up being manifested in the real world.

What I can't remember is exactly when it all began to go horribly awry. There has to be a specific time when someone tossed the keyring to the asylum to the inmates and said, "You guys see what you can do with the place."

Next thing you know you've got medical professionals talking about lactating dude teats.

This is from something Milt Harris wrote for us yesterday and, no, you're not hallucinating:

The Telegraph reported that a leaked letter from a University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust medical director claimed that milk produced by trans women, with the help of drugs, is “comparable to that produced following the birth of a baby.” This is a hospital that has driven over the woke edge of reality. This is the place that coined the ridiculous terms “chestfeeding” and “human milk.” It created what it called the “first clinical and language guidelines supporting trans and non-binary birthing people.” The letter went on to convey certain guidelines that allow trans women to produce milk through “induced lactation.” They must take the hormone progesterone to develop milk-producing glands. Other drugs, such as domperidone, which is given to biological women who are having difficulty breastfeeding, are needed to help stimulate the production of prolactin, another hormone that signals the body to produce breast milk. Last year, the hospital, which is willing to be as woke as possible, defended the World Health Organization’s guidance of “overwhelming evidence” that stated “human milk” is better for a baby than formula.

That "Hoo-boy!" that you hear in the background is actually coming from the inmates in the asylum.

The thing about dealing with the leftists — especially those of the woke variety — is that they're coming from such ridiculous places that it's impossible to have any kind of polite, normal conversation with them. Anyone who leads with non-binary "chestfeeding" while describing getting nutrition to a helpless infant isn't going anything but, "Yeah, you're freakin' nuts," from me.

The response to that will be that I'm a bigot. And a transphobe. And, because it's 2024 — both Hitler and Chairman Mao.

That kind of harsh judgment is the price I pay for not believing that a guy can feed a baby from a store bought fake mammary gland. Let's be honest here, even the expensive ones can't be a substitute for a mom whose maternal accoutrements are from the factory.

This story is quite the cautionary tale about government health care. It's galling to see people who are in the life and death business letting bad political leanings drive the medical conversation. And I don't think I'm belaboring the asylum stuff by saying that it is rather insane too.

It's even more galling that they're willing to put the health of infants at risk simply to earn their Rainbow Mafia merit badges and keep the Pride flags flying. Children have become innocent pawns in the transification of everything and it's one of the biggest signs of rot in modern society. Complete disregard for the well-being of infants and young children is an unsurprising by-product of the pro-abortion mindset.

Sanity is on the ballot in 2024, and none of its candidates are men who wear nursing pads to work.

