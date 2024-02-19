Bye-Bye, Joe? CNN Claims That Calm, Cool Kamala Is Taking Charge

Is it curtains for The Big Guy?

Another sign came Sunday that the Democrats are ready to send Old Joe Biden off to a permanent retirement at his taxpayer-funded, walled Delaware beach house. First, there was the inundation of establishment media handwringing over the senescent corruptocrat’s mental state after the same media outlets had stoutly insisted for three years that the sinister and befuddled old fool was sharp as a tack and constantly challenging the intellectual acuity of his aides. And now CNN has claimed that Kamala Harris, the first vice president ever to demonstrate unfitness for the world’s easiest job, is in calm, cool command, taking charge and reassuring Dems who are worried that they might not cheat effectively enough in November.

CNN published a lengthy exposition on Sunday that could have been entitled “Kamala to the Rescue,” for that’s what it was all about; the far-left propaganda organ was trying to sell us on the idea that Harris, after showing herself to be abjectly incapable of doing anything beyond spouting preposterous word salads for as long as Old Joe has been showing off his cognitive decline, is now taking charge, calming the jittery rank-and-file apparatchiks and smoothing the Democrats’ pathway to inevitable victory in November. Nary a cackle was mentioned in the entire two-thousand-word piece.

“More than two dozen sources” — wow! Is that like 51 top intelligence professionals? — “tell CNN that Harris has been gathering information to help her penetrate what she sometimes refers to as the ‘bubble’ of Biden campaign thinking, telling people she’s aiming to use that intelligence to push for changes in strategy and tactics that she hopes will put the ticket in better shape to win.”

Does this sound like the Harris we have seen stating the painfully obvious in the tones of a second-grade teacher to audiences who were being moved for the first time in their lives to question the wisdom of diversity hires? No, this is a new, fictional Kamala Harris that CNN is constructing to follow up on its Sharp-As-A-Tack-and-Clean-As-A-Whistle Joe Biden. Now that the latter has been thoroughly exposed, it’s time for a new propaganda campaign.

And since this is party propaganda and not remotely news, it’s not surprising that CNN tells us that Kamala’s take-charge act is a massive hit: “Multiple leading Democrats, anxious about a campaign they fear might be stumbling past a point of no return, say their conversations with Harris have been a surprising and welcome change, after months of feeling sloughed off by the White House and Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.” Of course, comrade! They love Kamala, we love Kamala, everybody loves Kamala!

CNN’s parade of anonymous sources includes “a person who attended one of the meetings,” who states: “The ‘bedwetting’ complaints are running thin with people. The West Wing and the campaign need to be better.” Wait, what? Bedwetting? What on earth is CNN talking about? Who exactly is wetting the bed? Dementia Joe? Worried Democrats?

The reference is entirely unclear, but nevertheless, CNN assures us that Harris is efficiently changing the sheets: the putative vice president “did a good job fielding those responses, the person added, ‘and deserves credit for it.’” As a result, “many of those people also say that the conversations have shifted their opinions of the vice president, seeing her now as a more integral and complementary part of the reelection effort.” Bye, Joe!

Related: CNN Worries That Muslim Migrant Gang Rape in Italy Will Bolster the ‘Far Right’

Harris’s newly discovered competence has “come at a critical moment.” Republicans, you see, have been pouncing, as is their wont; the dastardly reactionaries “have been capitalizing on her low approval numbers and Joe Biden’s advanced age by making the 2024 campaign more about Harris and the chance she could become president, especially as questions about the president’s mental acuity continue to define his own candidacy.” The fiends! Harris, however, is as confident as she is commanding: she “doesn’t worry Biden will lose to Trump – but she does worry about losing ‘to the couch.’”

Once again: what? Losing to the couch? Does the dining room set have a chance? Whatever Harris’ worries about the furniture may be, she “tends to end the often strung-out conversations with a reassuring ‘By the way, we’re gonna win.’” They very well could, and propaganda pieces such as this nonsense from CNN will play their part.

But CNN’s cheerleading for Harris is less important for how it portrays her than it is for what it means for Old Joe. Have the people who are running the Biden regime turned on its primary figurehead? The signs that they have are piling up.