Border Crisis: From 'Take the Money and Run' to 'Run and Take the Money'

"Take the money and run" all the way down to Mexico, Steve Miller advised Billy Joe and Bobbie Sue after they shot a man in Texas while robbing his castle. Because under Presidentish Joe Biden we live in a mixed-up, muddled-up, shook-up world, these days the old expression has been turned on its head.

Now criminals run across the border to take the money, at least according to one Chinese national caught on video after crossing into Jacumba, Calif. this weekend by Fox News's Griff Jenkins.

You can just make out the words — his accent is quite heavy — at about six seconds into the second clip posted by Jenkins on Twitter.

NEW: This is one of the largest groups of Chinese I have ever come across and there were in two groups at the same time crossing in Jacumba, CA @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/SkccY3iVV0 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) February 15, 2024

According to official Biden administration estimates, more than 37,000 Chinese illegals crossed during FY 2023 — a record — with 20,000 just since October.

It isn't clear whether "take the money" refers to government benefits or from actual work. But regardless of that particular illegal alien's ambitions, there is free money for the taking.

While illegals don't qualify for federal programs like Social Security, Medicaid, or food stamps, the money still flows.

DHS last summer announced another "$77 million in grants to support border and interior communities receiving migrants through the Shelter and Services Program (SSP)." That's on top of hundreds of millions that already went out and a requested $600 million (which they'll get) in further assistance. While not exactly cash on the counter, free room and board go a long way towards freeing up whatever other cash illegals earn.

In Chicago, state and local authorities have found about a quarter billion dollars to spend on assisting illegals.

California taxpayers fund the state's Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI) for "aged, blind, and disabled non-citizens" who were made ineligible for federal assistance under the 1996 welfare reform law. Since California is home to about 11% of the country's population but 30% of the country's welfare cases, it's a safe bet that programs like CAPI are ripe for abuse.

Earlier this month, New York City launched a program to hand out prepaid debit cards to 500 illegal alien families with children. They're required to sign an affidavit "confirming they will only use the cards to purchase food and baby supplies." One thing illegal border crossers know not to mess with is an affidavit.

More recently, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) this week slipped through a rule change to the state's Safety Net Assistance, "making thousands of migrants eligible for the payments," according to Fox News. "At the request of New York City, OTDA made a technical update to allow a small percentage of migrants to receive certain additional support in compliance with state and federal law," a spokesperson for New York's Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance said.

The payments are worth several hundred dollars per month and must be spent on "rent, utilities, clothing, or other necessities," which is a totally enforceable requirement because cash isn't at all fungible.

A lot of people will do stupid things for a very small chance at free money — lotteries depend upon it.

I could go on with plenty more examples, but the point is clear. Whether it comes in the form of debit cards, checks, cash, or room and board, there are too many ways to "take the money" from American taxpayers.

