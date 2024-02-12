The Morning Briefing: Somebody Should Tell Nikki Haley That She Didn't Win the Super Bowl

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Bezzefritzhe delighted passersby with his ability hate yodel any lyrics from 1950s movie musicals.

Advertisement

Since Sunday night is a work night for me, I didn't opt for the imbibing of the Super Bowl beer. We will soon know if a Super Bowl party and comfort food hangover is a thing. Oh, the chili. Even though I'm a huge fan, I don't do a lot of sports stuff here in the Briefing, but I will share this:

With that #SuperBowl win, Taylor Swift just capped one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history. Congrats, T Swizzle. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 12, 2024

I like to combat winter with extra helpings of whimsy.

This seems hard to believe, but it's been almost a month since we've kicked things off here at the top with some ribbing of Nikki Haley. As long as she is hanging around, I would be shirking my duties if I didn't use this platform to mock this most delusional of presidential campaigns.

Haley's insistence that her continued presence in the race isn't mere folly was understandable for a while. Even candidates with the slimmest of chances can talk themselves into believing that their viability is far greater than it ever was, is, or will be. Politicians at that level have huge egos, after all. Surround them with a bunch of money people who feed them with a steady diet of, "Yes, you can!" and they can coast along for a while without letting reality intervene.

As long as the money keeps flowing, a candidate can stay on the campaign trail. Super rich political donors have gobs of money to throw at longshot candidates who might give them a return on their investment. Nikki Haley has the added bonus of being funded by some Democrats who want her to stay in the race simply to badmouth Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The GOP electorate isn't as on board with that idea as the former ambassador would like to think. Chris recently wrote about the lates polling on that:

Republican voters have been thinking about it, too, and a new Daily Mail/TIPP insights poll reveals what they think about the Haley Train chugging on. "Republican voters by a huge margin say former South Carolina Gov Nikki Haley should drop her bid for the GOP presidential nomination, as her chances of catching up to front-runner Donald Trump are 'negligible,'" TIPP reports. "Fully 57 percent of registered Republican primary voters say Haley should exit the race, our DailyMail.com/TIPP poll shows. Less than a third say she should keep running; another 13 percent said they were not sure." A whopping 70% of voters surveyed say "yes" or "maybe" to Haley leaving the race. It's hard to ignore that kind of response.

Despite the fact that Trump has had a comfortable lead in primary polling from the get-go, I understand that not everyone in the GOP is a huge fan of his. We seem to be reaching a point where even the people who are the most lukewarm — or even cold — about Trump are beginning to understand that it is time to start shoring things up for November.

I'm quite perplexed when I see conservative writers publish articles that apply conventional election wisdom and rules to the 2024 United States presidential contest. Trump and the Republicans gave conventional wisdom a major hit in 2016. The Democrats flushed it down the toilet in 2020.

Advertisement

In almost any other election, it would be normal to indulge a candidate in the primaries who had the cashflow and self-confidence to keep going until voters were finished having their say.

Now more than ever though, there is a strong case for acknowledgement of the inevitable and the coalescing of support behind who we all know will be the nominee.

The Democrats' legal harassment of Donald Trump is not a valid reason for fence-sitting or indulging fantasies about alternative candidates.

Many writers on both sides of the aisle have noted that Trump is running as a de facto incumbent this year. That is one big reason that he's held a commanding lead in the GOP primary polling since last year. It's also the best reason for Nikki Haley to pack up the campaign offices and stop stringing along her volunteers.

Her harsh anti-Trump bent in recent weeks indicates that she isn't angling for a job in his administration if he gets back to the Oval Office. That means she's just hanging around to undermine him as loudly as she can for as long as she can. Whether the more sensitive in the GOP electorate want to admit it or not, that means she's just undermining the party.

Nikki Haley can either decide to be honest about that, or she can keep auditioning for a CNN gig.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Advertisement

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Hawaiian Court Cites Little-Known 'Spirit of Aloha' Clause to Defy SCOTUS

Should She Stay or Should She Go? A New Poll Reveals What Voters Think About Nikki Haley.

Treasury Dept. Admits to Using Political Terms Like 'MAGA' to Spy on Bank Transactions'

Golly shucks. Denver Deprives Citizens to Fund Illegals, Mayor Blames Congress

Democratic National Committee Looking to Jam-Up Robert Kennedy, Jr. on Ballot Access

First Post-Hur Report Poll: 86% of Voters Think Biden Is Too Old to Serve Another Term

Over 60 Studies Show No Mental Health Benefits from Transgender Treatments

Sunday Thoughts: Unchanging

I have thoughts...Has Joe Biden Become Possessed, Or Is He Just High as a Kite?

Weekend Parting Shot: The British Countryside Is Racist

I've long denied that it does. Does Canada Exist?

The Night the Beatles Changed Television

The Media Is Lying About Trump’s NATO Comments

Bill Gates Launches New 'Biomass Burying' Climate Change™ Scam

Townhall Mothership

Impeach. Arrest. Deny him soft food. Biden’s Climate Agenda Will Cost Taxpayers Nearly $800 Billion

She's running. Hillary Clinton Did Joe Biden No Favors With These Remarks

Top Democratic Strategist Points Out Why Biden Skipping Super Bowl Interview Is a Fatal Mistake

Crime Caused by Illegal Migrants Skyrocket Thanks to Joe Biden

The Wire, True Detective, and the Right to Keep and Bear Arms

Advertisement

Mastermind of Mexico Lawsuit Against Gun Makers Admits It's a Backdoor Route to Gun Control

Will the Clock Run Out on Grisham's Anti-Gun Agenda?

Teacher Critical of 'Woke Kindergarten' Training Gets Suspended

Merchant: Fani Willis Lied to the Court -- And We Have a Witness

New York's Oldest Gun Manufacturer Shuts Down

I've been saying this for years. David Axelrod Says Michelle Obama Will Never Run for President: 'She Doesn't Like Politics'

WATCH: Michael Rapaport Admits 'I Was Wrong' About Trump in Fascinating Discussion on 'Fine People' Hoax

New York Times' Editorial Shows How Special Counsel's Report Has the Left Absolutely Terrified for Biden

GRRL BYE: Liz Cheney Tries Picking Fight With Mike Lee Over Ukraine and WOW It Does NOT End Well for her

'It's Just a Stutter': Ian McKelvey Posts Brutal, Receipt-Filled Thread Showing Biden's Mental Decline

LOL, good luck with THAT. Politico: Dems Want to See Biden Engage in Off-Script, Punchy Exchanges

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: As God Is My Witness, I Thought Trucks Could Surf

Underappreciated Albums: 'You Gotta Sin to Get Saved'

This Day in Hunter Biden's Laptop: 'Can [Joe] Remember With the Dementia and All?'

Trans Crowd Protests Against Florida Driver's License Law, Say It Is Killing Them

Biden on the Verge of Doing the Right Thing for the Wrong Reason

Chaos in Nuclear-Armed Pakistan as the Opposition Wins a Shocking Victory

Advertisement

Brand-New Social Justice™ Cringe: ‘Positionality Statements’

Tech Can Track People by Mapping Veins - Will Digital ID Use Biometric Data?

British COVID Lockdown Architect Revises History, Pardons Self

Around the Interwebz

Christopher Nolan Takes Top DGA Award For ‘Oppenheimer’ Paving Way To Oscar

Fake grass, real injuries? Dissecting the NFL’s artificial turf debate

In the Canary Islands, a Mysterious Phantom Isle Haunts Local Imagination

Bee Me

Democrats Say It’ll Take A Lot More Than Eyewitness Testimony, Bank Records, Audio, Video, Complete Confessions For Them To Believe Biden Did Anything Wrong https://t.co/HElkfdINTI pic.twitter.com/I5tvJJOzUc — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 11, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

It's good to revisit the classics.





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

This show was unhinged in the best kind of way. Great casting too.