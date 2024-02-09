Does Canada Exist?

"An evil man will burn his own nation to the ground to rule over the ashes." —Sun Tsu

Major Russ Cooper, CEO of Canadian Citizens for Charter Rights and Freedoms, puts the question succinctly. “How could it be that the country that once called itself ‘strong and free’ could have fallen so far from grace? The fact that it has done so is evidenced by a plethora of instances that have put a new national coarseness and vacuity on display.”

Canadians have had their disagreements and scandals aplenty over the years, but nothing so tragically destructive and corrupt as we have experienced since the election of Justin Trudeau. “Canada is back,” was Trudeau’s slogan, but he got it wrong. “Canada is backward,” is closer to the truth, falling year by year into the slough of third-world primitiveness and stagnation. It may be more appropriate to say, as we will note further on, that Canada no longer exists.

Consider the nation’s fiscal health. According to the prestigious C.D. Howe Institute, “Comparing investment in Canada to that in the United States and other OECD countries reveals that, before 2015, Canadian businesses had been closing a long-standing gap between investment per available worker in Canada and abroad. Since 2015, however, the gap has become a chasm. Business investment and productivity are closely related…Having investment per worker much lower in Canada than abroad… prefigures weaker growth in Canadian earnings and living standards than in other OECD countries.”

Why is 2015 the critical year when the national downturn began? It was the year Justin Trudeau was elected, announcing his intention to bring “sunny ways” to Canada, and in his Open Letter to Canadians, pledging “to invest in growing our economy” and promising to lead “an open, honest government that is accountable to Canadians, lives up to the highest ethical standards… and applies the utmost care and prudence in the handling of public funds.”

It didn’t work out that way, not by a long shot. As noted, business investment has slipped badly since Trudeau assumed power and future productivity will continue to decline. Canada’s debt is now $2.18 trillion and its deficit is $46.5 billion in a nation that, as of 2021, counted only 28.1 million tax filers. This, among a spate of disasters, is Justin Trudeau’s legacy.

If we are clear-eyed and look about us without preconceptions, we see a country embracing its own demise, one bill, enactment, levy, and piece of legislation after another.

The effect of “climate change” policy entailing carbon taxes, bans on fertilizers, the shutting down of standard energy production, the marketing of costly and inefficient electric vehicles that threaten to deplete the power grid, and the legislating of largely unworkable and extortionate green renewables, based on insecure and fabricated science and dodgy computer models, has been to impoverish both producers and ordinary citizens in bringing about a new and despotic dispensation.

A once-prosperous people has been transformed within a remarkably short time into a nation of debtors and economic pariahs. Writing in American Thinker, Alexander Nussbaum finds a relatively strong correlation between “global warmism and socialist economics,” producing a depressed economic environment. The push for “net-zero” decarbonization leads to steep economic decline, which is what the prime minister and his cronies earnestly appear to desire.

Although the wretched Emergencies Act that Trudeau invoked to quell the Trucker Freedom Convoy protest against his vaccine mandates was recently declared illegal, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will appeal the decision — the one who froze bank accounts and sent letters to China, India, and some other countries demanding they not do business with those involved with the protest.

“Little people” like Convoy organizer Tamara Lich went to prison for not obeying Trudeau’s drastic and unreasonable laws — after Trudeau vanished from the scene during the confrontation without scrupling to meet the Truckers, whom he slandered and defamed as racists and haters in a manner obviously unbefitting a prime minister.

Trudeau sent another $40 million to UN “relief organizations” in Gaza, bringing his government’s total commitment to $100 million, despite the UN’s bigoted anti-Israeli stance and UNRWA’s support for Hamas and its barbaric crimes against Jews. MP Heather McPherson, a member of the NDP Party that is propping up Trudeau’s Liberals, set up “A Recurring Donation To UNRWA.”

As patriot journalist Spencer Fernando writes, “UNRWA employees and UNRWA schools have been repeatedly caught indoctrinating children with vile anti-Semitic hate and promoting terrorism. And yet, an NDP MP feels completely entitled to not only support that organization, but also to tell others to do so.” This travesty, apparently, is perfectly fine with a parliament that enthusiastically applauded a Nazi veteran.



As for immigration, the fact is that the existing and increasing flood of immigrants into Canada is changing the make-up and the political profile of the country and placing an unprecedented strain on its resources and infrastructure. Trudeau now wants to welcome hundreds of thousands of Palestinians/Gazans, many of whom have been trained to hate and to kill Jews.

The pretext is that Canada needs to fill a depleted workplace, a problem the government caused in the first place through its mandatory lockdowns and a brutal, coercive and unnecessary vaccine policy. The truth is that Trudeau wants to dilute the character of the nation and create a dependent, vote-rich cohort of Liberal grantees.

Under the powers vested in the telecommunications office by Trudeau’s Bill C-11 and Bill C-18, also known as the Online Streaming Act, people will no longer be free to express their personal convictions online without fear of cancellation or even worse. Bills C-27 (Internet Facial Recognition) and S-210 (Age Verification), currently being discussed, are plainly subject to abuse and denial-of-service legislation. As the Western Standard points out, “from [government] involvement, it is but a short walk to influence and then control.”

In 2016, Trudeau introduced a policy of euthanasia or “assisted suicide” which has come to be known as MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying), and which author David Cooke in his 2022 book "Trudeau’s MAID Service" calls “murder-by-consent.” The disabled, the depressed, and, intermittently, the mentally ill and veterans, are the government’s dubious “beneficiaries.” Seniors and children will be eligible. (My own province of British Columbia, governed by a socialist party (the NDP), has the highest rate of medically assisted death in Canada.)

It has been persuasively argued that eliminating people is one way of solving a healthcare crisis, relieving a broken and unsustainable medical system which as of 2022 ranked 25th in the World Index of Healthcare Innovation. More dead = fewer patients = healthcare reform. According to the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, the toll for 2023 alone is approximately 16,000 euthanasia deaths.

Canada’s justice system is suspect. Ten of 15 judges who sit on the highest court in Canada were appointed by Trudeau, many of these likely Liberal Party donors. The number of judges who follow the Constitution and the Charter is vanishingly small. Considering that the Preamble to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms reads “Whereas Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law,” two precepts that are largely disregarded as quaint and archaic, it is no wonder that the moral covenant no longer applies to the conduct of both life and profession.

And no wonder that the Law Faculty from Trinity Western University, a Christian University with a high academic standard, has had its Faculty of Law accreditation revoked by several provincial law societies for “limiting diversity.” The school’s covenant requires that students abstain from sex outside of heterosexual marriage. Finally, a 2018 decision from the Supreme Court of Canada, as the CBC explains, determined that the school’s policy “would deter LGBT students from attending the proposed law school, and those who did attend would be at risk of significant harm.” It is more likely that the Christian students would be at risk of harm. In Trudeau’s Canada, Christian faith, cultural tradition, and judicial propriety are now relics of the past.

As Ray DiLorenzo writes in Canada Free Press, Canada has become a “sick, deranged, anti-God combination of communism and fascism. Cities are crumbling before our eyes; manufactured inflation, open borders, food shortages, crime, disease, vaccine deaths, surveillance, censorship, and war are all meant to create fear and desperation. Call it the New World Order or the Great Reset. It's all the same.”

In a similar vein, Niagara Independent journalist Chris George in his provocative pdf book "The Troubled State of the Nation," asserts: “On Trudeau’s watch, Canada has been systematically deconstructed. Whether it is Canada’s fiscal and economic conditions, international position, justice system, or the authority of Parliament, on multiple fronts the Liberals continue to advance their post-national vision as if they were picking and unravelling the threads of a twined rope—to eventually work loose the tethers to our country’s foundations.” This seems an accurate summing up as we witness the debris that Canada’s worst prime minister has caused.

George urges us not to forget “the Trudeau Liberals’ attempt at establishing a global agenda to transcend our national interests.” As Trudeau famously declared, “There is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada,” concluding that he sees Canada as “the first post-national state” — a contradiction in terms, for “post-national” means there is no longer a “nation,” especially if it has no core identity.

If we take Trudeau’s babble seriously, it follows logically that what we call “Canada” does not refer to a nation. It is merely a gallimaufry of disparate groups ruled by a demiurgic junta masquerading as a “state,” but it is no longer a nation in the conventional sense of the word. Trudeau is prepared to sign the disastrous Pandemic Health Treaty with the World Health Organization (WHO), lobbying to include “climate change” and abortion-on-demand as health-related issues—another way of ceding national sovereignty to a globalist institution and rendering Canada moot. The Pandemic Treaty is drafted to be legally binding, exerting “sweeping surveillance” and significant control over the independence and sovereign authority of member nations.

Since we now live in what is presumably a post-national agglomerate, the term “Canada,” thanks to Justin Trudeau’s shabby and reprobate government, has become nothing more than a placeholder, a kadigan pastiche of what was once a real country, or as Chris George says, “a country with a glorious history.” And as he might have added, a post-national entity with a miserable future.