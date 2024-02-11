Bill Gates Launches New 'Biomass Burying' Climate Change™ Scam

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.”

-H.L. Mencken

As of February 9, Bill Gates is the proud father of a brand-new Climate Change™ hustle. This one’s business model is to allegedly remove atmospheric carbon by burying biomass underground so as to prevent carbon emissions when it decomposes.

Via Inc. (emphasis added):

Graphyte, a carbon removal startup backed by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures, is set to kick off operations at its Arkansas-based plant on Friday, February 9. The company's "carbon casting" technology involves drying and compressing biomass from timber and agricultural by-products into blocks roughly the size of shoeboxes. The blocks are then covered in an impermeable barrier, buried underground, and monitored to prevent decomposition. This eliminates potential emissions created when the biomass is burned or left to decompose. Friday's milestone for the one-year-old company launches its goal of removing 15,000 metric tons of CO2 from the atmosphere by the end of 2024, plus an additional 50,000 in 2025… "Graphyte's first facility producing carbon casting blocks this week will become the largest carbon removal company in the world in the next several months and alone will remove 50,000 tons next year," Graphyte CEO Barclay Rogers wrote in an email. "This is not a hypothetical, this is happening as we speak.

What we have here is a classic case of problem-reaction-solution — Bill Gates’ specialty — not exceedingly complex but, indeed, exceedingly profitable:

Invent a scam (Climate Change™).

Gin up hysteria using bought media (Bill Gates “donating” heavily to corporate state media”), generating a public clamoring

Capitalize handsomely off of government funding to fix the problem you invented in the first place

Continuing:

Graphyte claims its innovation will allow for the removal of carbon at the cost of about $100 per ton. Carbon removal via direct air capture, by contrast, can cost anywhere from $600 to $1,000, according to the World Economic Forum. The startup predicts its method will keep captured carbon out of the atmosphere for more than 1,000 years. Graphyte boasts investment from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which counts Gates, Bezos, Alibaba's Jack Ma, Virgin Group's Richard Branson and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio on its board or among its investors. It already inked a deal in November 2023 with American Airlines, which paid for the removal of 10,000 tons of CO2.

If there weren’t governmental collusion, and the threat of government sanction, plus the threat of negative press coverage from interests pushing Climate Change™ hysteria, there is no way that a company like American Airlines would voluntarily do this. “Carbon capture” is an entirely manufactured, pointless, unnecessary industry invented out of thin air.