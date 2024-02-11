First Post-Hur Report Poll: 86% of Voters Think Biden Is Too Old to Serve Another Term

The first poll to come out following the devastating report by Special Counsel Robert Hur shows that voters are even more skeptical about Joe Biden being able to serve as president for another term.

Advertisement

The poll, conducted using Ipsos' KnowledgePanel, found that 86% of voters believe Joe Biden is too old to serve a second term. That's up from a September poll showing 74% of voters thought Biden was too old.

The poll shows 59% of voters think both Biden and Donald Trump are too old to serve, while only 27% think only Biden is too old. Fully 91% of independents believe Biden is too old to serve another term as president.

Just 62% of voters think Trump is too old. More troubling for Biden, an astonishing 73% of Democrats think he's too old to serve another term. Only 35% of Republicans think the same of Trump.

Ipsos:

In the wake of a collapsed deal to shore up border restrictions in exchange for funding for Israel and Ukraine, Americans are somewhat split, with more blaming Biden and both parties in Congress than Donald Trump. In this study, about half of Americans (49%) say that Biden deserves a great deal or good amount of blame for Congress not passing legislation intended to decrease illegal border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. Similar shares blame Democrats in Congress (51%) and Republicans in Congress (53%) while slightly fewer blame Donald Trump (38%).

According to the poll, Trump outperforms Biden on crime, immigration, and inflation, while Biden does better than Trump on healthcare, abortion, classified documents, and climate change.

Advertisement

The Hill:

Voters were more divided about whether Biden should have been charged with a crime for his handling of classified documents after he left office as vice president and as a senator, with 38 percent saying he should have been charged and 34 percent saying he should not have been charged. When it comes to Trump’s legal troubles, the majority of Americans, 66 percent, think the former president should not be immune to criminal prosecution for actions he took while president. Trump’s legal team has been arguing that Trump should be immune to prosecution in his federal Jan. 6 case, which an appeals court last week disagreed with, which next sends the matter to the Supreme Court.

The poll numbers on abortion are revealing. Just 37% of voters think Biden is better able to handle the issue, while 28% say Trump would be better. Fully 31% of respondents think that neither candidate has an advantage.

The poll was conducted February 9-10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5%