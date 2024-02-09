Over 60 Studies Show No Mental Health Benefits from Transgender Treatments

A new review by the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) of more than 60 studies found no evidence of long-term mental health benefits from transgender “treatments.” The medical group is thus urging a shift away from transgender ideology in medicine to helpful therapy and treatments.

The February review of dozens of studies confirmed the lack of benefits for “gender-affirming” treatments but also highlighted how other problems are being overlooked. For instance, a higher percentage of LGB and transgender-identifying youth and adults had adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), which can help explain why these individuals are at a higher risk of depression and even suicide. Ultimately, individuals with gender dysphoria — most especially children — need help overcoming trauma and loving their bodies, not ways to damage their bodies in pursuit of biological impossibilities.

In a statement about its review, ACPeds Vice President Dr. Jane Anderson (the review’s main author) urged both medical professionals and parents dealing with gender dysphoric youth “to affirm the truth about childhood gender dysphoria in the presence of harmful thoughts and address the underlying mental illness, adverse events, and family dysfunction.”

The organization’s president, Dr. Michael Artigues, meanwhile, emphasized the dangers of getting youth hooked on unhelpful medical treatments. “The studies reviewed in this paper demonstrate what many who practice medicine intuitively understand that young patients experiencing gender dysphoria deserve help in accepting and loving themselves as they are, not interventions that destroy their healthy bodies and put them on track of medicalization for life,” he said.

From the review:

Adolescents who have a gender identity not congruent with their biological sex have an increased incidence of mental health issues, including depression and suicidal ideation. Both before and after “gender affirming therapy” (GAT), adolescents who have gender-identity incongruence are at higher risk for psychopathology than their peers who identify with their biological sex. Previous adverse childhood experiences may play a major role in that psychopathology and needs to be explored in helping these patients. There are no long-term studies demonstrating benefits nor studies evaluating risks associated with the medical and surgical interventions provided to these adolescents. There is no long-term evidence that mental health concerns are decreased or alleviated after “gender affirming therapy.” Many individuals who have been treated with “GAT” later regret those interventions and seek to align their gender identity with their sex. Because of the risks of social, medical, and surgical interventions, many European countries are now cautioning against these interventions while encouraging mental health therapy.

But not America. We’re too woke.

Even the New York Times previously did an exposé on the potential severe long-term side effects of puberty blockers. “Gender-affirming” surgeries permanently mangle youth’s bodies. Woke ideology is literally destroying America’s young people.