The Morning Briefing: What Did DeSantis vs Newsom Do for DeSantis vs Trump?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Melwyre was rarely seen at the monthly calligraphy intensive without her emotional support soufflé.

Advertisement

A quick programming note to start. The Mailbag of Magnificence has been on a temporary hiatus, but I'd like to fire it up again. Feel free to once more start sending your cards and letters.

Because this election season has to keep finding new ways to get weirder, American political junkies were, um, treated last night to a debate between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Fox News Channel Gov. Sean Hannity.

From the moment that this debate was announced, my first thought was that the 2024 Presidential Election Circus didn't really need another side show. My second thought was that the only one risking anything by participating was DeSantis. It's not that he isn't good in these faux modern "debates." He's been the clear winner in the GOP primary events held so far, despite what the Nikki Haley Establishment fan club would have you believe.

It's make-or-break crunch time for DeSantis in the GOP primary race right now, and maybe he thought that beating up on Gavin Newsom for an evening would help him move the needle a bit — I get that. I don't believe that it will work out that way for him, but I understand the thinking behind it.

DeSantis did well, of course. Here's some of Paula's recap of the evening:

Hannity promised at the beginning of the debate that he would not tip the scales in favor of one candidate, but the questions he asked and the graphics he displayed definitely favored DeSantis. He debated Newsom several times, which I wish he hadn't done. DeSantis proved more than capable of handling Newsom on his own. In fact, he wiped the floor with Newsom, who wouldn't know a truthful statement if it hit him in the head. Over and over again, the Florida governor used facts to back up his claims and called out Newsom for saying things that were not true.

Advertisement

The overwhelming consensus on conservative media was that DeSantis dominated. There's also overwhelming support for DeSantis on conservative media. So, he managed to impress people who were already impressed with him. Maybe all of that praise will indeed help sway GOP voters who are supporting Nikki Haley or Vivek Ramaswamy. We will soon know.

Those who don't frequently peruse conservative media sites aren't going to see that kind of praise, however. I was monitoring center-left Twitter/X accounts and several other media sites all last night. Reading them, you'd have thought Newsom cleaned DeSantis's clock. They all highlighted one or two Newsom zingers, and completely ignored substantive takedowns by DeSantis.

For example, several accounts were quick to share this:

Gavin Newsom tells Ron DeSantis: "When are you going to drop out" and give Nikki Haley a shot at beating Trump? https://t.co/g3TT1lNHTw — The Hill (@thehill) December 1, 2023





That's the risk of any showdown with a Democrat — the media will always rush in to do some PR.

Again, DeSantis might pick off some of what I now refer to as "Nikkiramachristie" voters thanks to his performance. Or, he may have alienated some undecided Republican voters by indulging in what could be construed as a vain Florida tourism pitch.

I like DeSantis, I didn't need last night's debate to convince me that he's a better governor than Gavin Newsom. I'm also a big believer in not giving attention-seeking pathological liar Dems like Newsom any added exposure. At this critical juncture, DeSantis didn't need an extra public forum where someone could attack him.

Advertisement

It was an interesting change of pace in what will no doubt be a very unique election. For DeSantis, however, I don't think it was a necessary change of pace.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

My latest column. Trump Derangement Syndrome Media Meltdown of the Week

VodkaPundit. This Sneaky Senator's Insider Trade Isn't the Most Corrupt Part of This Story

DeSantis DOMINATES in Red State-Blue State Debate With Newsom

Don't Expel George Santos

WATCH: KJP Tussles With Heroic African Reporter, Abruptly Ends Press Briefing

Christian Lawmakers Take a Stand Against Arkansas Abortion Amendment

Kevin and Kruiser. 'Unwoke' Free-for-All #59: 'It's a Small World' Disney Streaker Will Never Know the Touch of a Woman

Welcome to my neighborhood. 2800+ Illegals Enter Tucson Sector in One Day

Utah State QB Chooses to Forgo His Final Season to Become a Different Kind of Hero

The Left’s Favorite Gun Crime Talking Point Gets Destroyed

Even in Death, Henry Kissinger Discombobulates the Left

Advertisement

Here's How Much More Money Americans Need Just to Pay for Basics

Red vs. Blue BS: Democrats, Take Your COMMIE RED Back

RIP Shane MacGowan

CEO Bob Iger Admits That Woke Is Killing Disney

Will the GOP Nominee Adopt Reagan’s Winning Strategy?

Townhall Mothership

They'll plan riots. No 'Plan B' for Democratic Party If Joe Biden Sinks the Election

CHICK FIGHT! New Book Details AOC and Nancy Pelosi's Rocky Relationship

Democrat Unleashes Fury on Newsom Ahead of Showdown With DeSantis

New Report Reveals Biden Admin Pressured YouTube To 'Crack Down On Vaccine Misinformation'

Cool. Town Forms Militia to Resist Whitmer's Gun Control Laws

Cam&Co. Media Bias and Lawmaker Ignorance on Display During Massachusetts Gun Hearing

The Trace Accidentally Shows How Little Brady Bill Did

Reauthorizing FISA and Strange Bedfellows

Shucks. MoveOn Announces Layoffs as Progressive Donations Remain Down

Chronic Absenteeism in DC Schools Was at 43% This Year (Where Are The Parents?)

Dems Destroy Rules of Senate in Blatant Attack on SCOTUS, GOP Rips Them to Shreds

Biden Administration Throws Israel Under the Bus in Private Meeting, Netanyahu Responds With Fire

Police Investigating Trio of Assailants Brutally Assaulting Jewish New Yorkers in Separate Attacks

Congressional Staffer Triggered by 'Insensitive, Charged and Insulting' Christmas Decor

Advertisement

London Council Cancels Hanukkah Menorah Event Over 'Community Tensions'

Taking Conceal Carry To A Whole New Level: Guess Where Suspect Hides Handgun

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Insanity Wrap: Green Energy Chickens Have Come Home to Roost, Poop on Everything

Is No Labels Party Really a 'Stalking Horse' for Trump?

Bill Gates, UN Want China’s Social Credit Score Globally

CNN: ‘It’s Time to Limit Travel’ for Climate Change

Geert Wilders's Victory Was a Shock to Europe. It Shouldn't Have Been.

Joe Biden Reveals That He Doesn’t Understand Economics

Analysis: Why Are Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis Feuding With Each Other and Not Trump?

You Won’t Believe This Is an Actual Trump Campaign Email... Or Will You?

Around the Interwebz

‘Bye Bye Barry’ Overtakes ‘Kelce’ To Become Prime Video’s Most-Watched Documentary Film Ever In U.S.

America's ambitious Artemis III likely to miss 2025 Moon landing date, auditors sigh

Um...Kraft's Classic Mac and Cheese Is Now Available Without Any Cheese

Bee Me

Disney CEO Promises To Make Child Grooming Slightly Less Obvious https://t.co/Pn9cRplj8O pic.twitter.com/lIc5xb6EqK — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 30, 2023





The Kruiser Kabana

Advertisement

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Yeah, you're gonna want to turn this one up.