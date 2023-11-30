Red vs. Blue BS: Democrats, Take Your COMMIE RED Back

Ever since Fox News host Sean Hannity scored his Red vs. Blue governors debate by giving Gavin Newsom a back rub with a happy ending, this has been bugging me. No, not the interview, though that was retch-worthy enough. I'm talking about the entire red-versus-blue branding and how it needs to be entirely switched.

This idea doesn't originate with me. I've heard radio and TV host Chris Plante address the issue often. I agreed with him. But now I'm all in. We need to give the commies back their red.

Nancy Reagan looked great in Reagan Red, Make America Great Again hats are spiffy, and RedState is a terrific (sister) website, but red hasn't always been the color of the Republican Party, and now it's time to just give it back to the commies.

After interviewing a survivor of the Chinese Cultural Revolution, seeing the anti-Second Amendment wine moms clutching their pearls (literally) and wearing their mass-produced scarlet t-shirts, and after witnessing teachers unions bear their branded t-shirts in the planned strikes throughout the West, I've become sold on the idea that we should insist that the commies who have taken over the Democrat Party take their old color back.

This rules. Also announcement for anyone who hasn’t heard, I’m gonna have a red diaper baby in the new year ♥️ pic.twitter.com/39ylPMJoFw — chreees 🌿 (@big_labor) September 19, 2023

Call it what it is: Truth in Advertising.

If labels like Red Guard, Red Diaper Baby, and "Better Red Than Dead" don't convince you that red is their color, then I probably can't help you. Even Wikipedia admits that red is the color of revolution and why every crackpot anti-capitalist who wants to stick it to "the man" (you're "the man") raises his fist and strikes a pose waving a red flag with a hammer and sickle. Antifa's colors are red and black.

"The Hunt for Red October" wasn't just a great movie and book, but the namesake submarine was also named for the October Uprising by the Bolsheviks in Russia which is also referred to as Red October.

The commies who want to ignore the Constitution and take your gun rights, Michael Bloomberg's gals at Moms Demand Action, love their red shirts.

We cannot express how thankful we are for our tremendous volunteers, supporters, and staff who work tirelessly to save lives.



To those who are mourning the passing of a loved one this Thanksgiving Day, we hold you in our hearts—today, and every day. pic.twitter.com/b8B9786iDG — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) November 23, 2023

The teachers unions planning their strikes this year didn't just accidentally wear red t-shirts adorned with "Red for Ed." They wore red for their revolution. I pointed out in this post that it was all about "raw power" to bring down capitalism for the "common good."

Smithsonian notes that political parties weren't color-coded in this easily divisive way. In 1976, NBC started color-coding the parties to accommodate a light up display for John Chancellor to easily demonstrate how the election night was going for his TV audience.

[W]hen election results flowed in Tuesday night, Nov. 2, Studio 8-H at 30 Rockefeller Center lit up. Light bulbs on each state changed from undecided white to Republican blue and Democratic red. NBC declared Carter the winner at 3:30 a.m. EST, when Mississippi turned red. That’s right: In the beginning, blue was red and red was blue and they changed back and forth from election to election and network to network in what appears, in hindsight, to be a flight of whimsy.

In the 2000 election, Al Gore's legal team fought to recount votes in a Democrat county until Gore won. The courts stopped the plan. That made Democrats mad and determined to get even. Politics has never been the same since. Democrats continue to say that Gore won, though he never led the vote count. The Democrats' 2000 "election denial," which I understand is now a punishable offense, continues to this day.

More divisive politics followed. Lawfare became the order of the day. Politics became a pistols-at-dawn event between red America and blue America. Branding commenced, and Republicans have been stuck with the commie color ever since.

"For years, both parties would do red and blue maps, but they always made the other guys red,” Chuck Todd, political director and chief White House correspondent for NBC News, told Smithsonian. "During the Cold War, who wanted to be red?"

Exactly.

The National Bolshevik Party - the flag says it all, really. pic.twitter.com/zzs0tAQvkb — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) November 18, 2014

Symbols matter.

Now that the Che-loving, goose-stepping, Cultural Revolutionistas, who are busily aborting their red diaper babies, have wholly taken over the Democrat Party, let's give them their color back. Let the proletariate luxuriate in their sea of scarlet.

