30 Questions Fox News's Sean Hannity Should Demand Gavin Newsom Answer in Debate With DeSantis

California has bled taxpayers so dry they'll leave the palm trees and drive across parched deserts to escape to places where they can breathe free. There are Facebook pages replete with their stories. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has presided over the bloodletting. He should be asked hard questions about the stewardship of his state in the proxy debate between him and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And Sean Hannity, who's presiding over this proxy debate, should demand he answer them.

Both men want to be president. Only Gavin Newsom has had such a disastrous term of office. He wants to Make America California. What a nightmare.

If you've read the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report you can probably come up with a bushel-full of questions of your own. Put your suggested questions in the comments below. Congressman Kevin Kiley, Gavin Newsom's representative, suggested ten big questions as well. I'll use some of them, but I've got a few questions of my own.

Sean Hannity, who was bamboozled by Newsom in his first big interview with the California governor, should ask these 30 questions.

COVID Response

Why did you subjugate Constitutionally protected rights to COVID fear by closing churches, banning singing, and then suing pastors?

Why wasn't your instinct to protect protected rights rather than fear-monger?

Why were pot shops and liquor stores more important to you than churches?

Why did you disobey several of your own COVID laws by going to a restaurant and taunting your constituents?

Where is the more than $40 billion California taxpayers lost giving COVID-19 unemployment funds to prisoners, people in other countries, and rip-offs?

Why didn't you fire the woman in charge of disbursing those funds?

Why did you allow obvious cheats to get that money?

California's beaches belong to the people. Why didn't you stop mayors from CLOSING OPEN AIR BEACHES during COVID?

The Homeless

People on the streets of California who are high on meth, tranq, and fentanyl have been offered places to stay. Why haven't you ordered them cleared out?

Why did you clean the streets and clear homeless camps for a communist dictator, President Xi, but not your constituents?

Resources

What have you done during your time as governor to increase water storage for Californians?

What causes global warming? Explain the science behind it in layman's terms.

How often does climate actually change?

Explain how "climate change" causes fires on state and federal-managed lands but not as often on privately managed forests.

What uses more resources, electric cars or gas-powered vehicles?

Where do rare earth metals come from? Is mining for such metals being done on state land in California?

Is hydroelectric power a clean energy?

What have you done during your time as California governor to secure the energy grid in your state?

Policy

Who voted against you in your recall election?

What specific policy changes did you enact as a result of this recall attempt?

Are you glad many of your detractors have left the state?

How does making California a sanctuary for abortion seekers from all over the country help California citizens?

Guns

Why shouldn't Americans be trusted with the Second Amendment?

Explain the difference between a shotgun and a rifle.

What is a semi automatic gun?

Please explain your constitutional philosophy about magazine size.

The Economy

This is a good question from Congressman Kiley, who wrote:

"Over the last few years, you have repeatedly claimed California is 'roaring back' and 'leading the nation’s economic recovery.' You've claimed California's economy 'continues to outpace other states.' In a recent Fox News interview, you claimed the state’s economy is booming. Yet California currently has the second highest unemployment of any state; last year, it ranked 50 out of the 50 states in personal income growth; and it has the nation’s highest real poverty rate. If this is a 'boom,' what would a bust look like?" Or, as I would put it, why should Californians or anyone else trust you to grow an economy? How would you grow an economy?

Education

Should pornography be accessible to children in public schools? Why or why not?

This question is from Congressman Kiley:

"You have talked a great deal about 'book bans' in other states. Yet you’ve hardly spoken at all about literacy in your own state. Currently, California has the lowest literacy rate in the country. There are 800 California schools where 75 percent of students do not read at grade level. California’s most recent eighth-grade reading scores are the worst of any state measured; fourth-grade scores are the third worst of any state. Why are you so much more concerned about what kids are reading in other states than about kids in your own state not being able to read at all?"

Illegal Immigration

Even CNN admits that the Southern Border is open. Why do you support an open border?

Why is California a sanctuary state for illegal aliens? How does this taxing of citizen resources help Californians?

Sewage is pouring from the south of California's border and you've been asked to intercede but have done nothing. Why?

Here are Kiley's questions, and they are excellent:

What are your questions? Please put them in the comments below.