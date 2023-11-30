'Unwoke' Free-for-All #59: 'It's a Small World' Disney Streaker Will Never Know the Touch of a Woman

Stephen Kruiser | 2:36 PM on November 30, 2023
This one was too much fun. Both of us have to slog through all of the negativity in the news every workday, so it's nice when something completely ridiculous happens and we can riff on that. Something like a guy committing a huge self-own when he decided to drop trou on the "It's a Small World" ride at Disneyland. 

Our entire show prep about this was, "Oh yeah, we've got to talk about that." 

Because Kevin and I are professional comedians, it was only natural that we take a walk down Double Entendre Way and offer more suitable rides for a male to reveal himself on should he want to avoid public mockery for the rest of his life. 

Not mentioned in this episode: neither of us has ruled out trying one of the alternatives. Hey, if you have to get a second mortgage to spend the day at Disneyland, you may as well spice it up. This would have to fall under "Any publicity is good publicity." 

Our sister site Twitchy collected some of the more amusing responses to this news earlier in the week. Here is my personal favorite: 

While we aren't going to encourage people to go out and embarrass themselves like this in public just so we can have fun talking about it, we're not going to discourage it either.

One more thing: our second "Man Meat" episode will be next week. Have all the fun you want connecting that to this week's episode. 

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

