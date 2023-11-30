CEO Bob Iger Admits That Woke Is Killing Disney

It’s been a terrible year for Disney since the company declared all-out war on American families on behalf of the LGBTQ agenda. Stocks are down, movies aren’t selling, and neither are subscriptions to its expensive Disney+ subscription service. Bob Iger has been going on a public relations tour trying to convince investors everything will be fine, but will it?

Disney’s woes started in 2022 when Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) challenged the company because it wanted to hold Florida hostage over parental rights in schools. The LGBTQ lobby, using Disney as a front, made threats to try to strong-arm Florida into forcing sexualized content on children in classrooms. DeSantis stood firm and fought the company, removing several of the special perks Florida had been giving Disney in the process.

As a result, Disney committed itself to pushing woke content even further. Former CEO Bob Chapek coded the propaganda effort in corporate-speak, stating, “We want our content to reflect the rich, diverse world that we live in.” He was ousted soon after, and Bob Iger resumed his leadership position at the company.

Chapek and executives like Kathleen Kennedy, who have pushed to rebrand boys’ action properties like Marvel and Star Wars into feminist, LGBTQ-advocating apparatuses, set the wheels in motion. The content became so bad that Kennedy was even mocked in South Park in what became a viral meme of “Put a chick in it and make it lame and gay!

Disney’s box office took a tremendous hit in 2023, with diversity-hire castings in big-budget movies like "The Little Mermaid" and "The Marvels" resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in losses for the company. In its hubris, Disney assumed that people would see these movies based on the brand alone, no matter what the studio did to gut the original ideas of fan-favorite stories and turn them into modern-day leftist lectures.

As the year closes with another failure in yet another strong, black female lead fighting an evil white male in the animated "Wish," Disney marks the first year one of its films has not crossed the billion-dollar revenue mark since 2014. That’s a record low for an entire decade’s worth of content.

CEO Bob Iger spoke Wednesday at the New York Times DealBook summit about these failures. In a shocking move, he admitted that being woke is the problem, albeit in a corporate-speaking manner. “Creators lost sight of what their number one objective needed to be,” Iger said. “We have to entertain first. It’s not about messages.”

He spoke about how "The Marvels" had too little oversight, casting blame on the creators as if they ran amok without the executives reining them in. “'The Marvels' was shot during Covid,” Iger said. “There wasn’t as much supervision on the set, so to speak, where we have executives really looking over what’s being done day after day after day.”

That may be the case for "The Marvels," but it still doesn’t explain the woke nightmares of "Elementals," "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," and their other films.

Even though Disney seems to know the problem, we can still expect the company to double down. It’ll spend time being more subtle in its propaganda. As Iger explains, “I like being able to entertain if you can infuse it with positive messages and have a good impact on the world.”

Translated from corporate, Disney will be pushing its woke agenda on children’s movies for decades or at least until investors decide to take back this company and bring in businessmen who believe in wholesome, family entertainment like Walt Disney used to dream.