'Doctor Who' Has Regenerated Into a Woke Nightmare

Fans once considered Doctor Who the pinnacle of family sci-fi programming. Its relaunch in 2005 created nearly a decade of fantastic stories that became a global phenomenon. But like many beloved properties, new writers and producers butchered the show as time passed, turning it into an LGBTQ virtue-signal hour and turning off the loyal family audiences who made it popular. The most recent 60th Anniversary Special, titled "The Star Beast," is an hour-long lecture on pronouns in the worst installment of the show yet.

Doctor Who already lost a lot of goodwill and ratings since the writers had the title character regenerate into a woman several years ago. Played by Jody Whittaker, this Doctor took the show in the direction of a nagging feminist agenda, much like the more recent Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The audience tuned out, and the BBC scrambled to find a way to regenerate interest in the show.

They managed to bring back David Tennant, the man who made the show its best at its peak, to play The Doctor, and they brought back writer Russell T. Davies, who helmed Doctor Who as its primary writer during Tennant’s era. Once these changes were announced, talk of the show went viral again as fans anxiously waited for these men to fix their beloved science fiction adventure and make it great again.

Fans watched with shock as the new 60th Anniversary Special pushed the wokeism even further than they had seen it before. First, the producers brought in a black trans actor and named the character “Rose” in a slap in the face to fans who enjoyed the romance between The Doctor and Rose in the original run. The original Rose was a real, blond woman.

Not only that, but the entire show turns into a lecture around this Rose. In the first twenty minutes of the special, the audience is beaten over the head with dialogue in which characters say Rose is a “beautiful daughter” or some variation five times. During this, some boys walk by and call Rose by his real name, teasing, “Jason, are you alright?” and “Looking good, Jason!” at which the trans character gets angry but is sagely advised to “leave it.”

Rose meets with an alien character, which the plot centers around, and even then, at one point, The Doctor calls the alien “he.” Rose chastises our main character by lecturing, “You’re assuming 'he' as a pronoun?” The Doctor then decides to make this alien part of the trans agenda by asking, “Are you a he or she or they?” In the most laughable point, the alien tries to tell The Doctor to use “Meep” as its pronoun.

The dialogue is awful and reads like a trans mob’s Twitter argument. Still, it gets worse. At the culmination of the show, the trans character joins hands with Donna Noble and they close their eyes to get rid of the power. They mock The Doctor, saying, “We’ve got all that power, but there is a way to get rid of it. Something a male-presenting Time Lord will never understand.”

There’s a lot to unpack in that statement. It's a middle finger to men, stating that men somehow are the only creatures incapable of letting power go when they attain it, and somehow, women are superior beings. But calling The Doctor “male-presenting” muddies the waters of what male is, begging the question: If David Tennant put on a dress and a wig, would that mean he’s not male?

None of it makes sense, much like the modern gender confusion movement, which is amplifying mental illness in American and British culture. This is a travesty Doctor Who might never be able to come back from. Worse, the show is aimed at kids, as it’s been placed front and center on Disney Plus, which traditionally was an app for family-friendly entertainment.

Doctor Who is no longer a great science fiction show. It’s now a grooming operation.