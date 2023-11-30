The Morning Briefing: Jack Smith Is Our 'Fascist Thug of the Year'

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Chandrykyll's fondness for using the proper cheese knife had made her a quirky legend at the Sunday hamster groomings.

Advertisement

Back in the Wild West internet broadcasting days of PJTV, we used to fill our first couple of weeks of December recording a lot of end of the year "best of/worst of" type specials. It was a lot of fun, and I was just reminiscing about it the other day. Maybe I should bring back a version of that here in writing form this year. It's the last day of November, so why not start now?

Gosh, has it only been a day since we last discussed the un-American insanity of the Democrats' attempts to railroad former President Donald Trump?

The sad thing about the Left's assault on decency, the law, and the Constitution is that there is always some new low to write about. It's a testament to the genius and strength of the Constitution that it has been able to withstand all that the Dems have been subjecting it to while going after Trump. There was a time when I thought it was unassailable, but it's teetering these days.

I obviously underestimated the modern Democrats' loathing of all things American and free.

Their efforts to remake the United States in the image of the worst dictatorial fascist regimes in history are proceeding apace, and the latest news on that front is beyond creepy.

This is from Victoria:

Nothing says "police state" like a sweeping, general warrant. After the FBI Washington hit squad went after Trump's Mar-a-Lago with a general warrant, we're just learning that the feds were back for more with an even more egregious overstep of constitutional authority. Special Counsel Jack Smith issued a warrant to Twitter/X that is so sweeping it takes one's breath away. And, naturally, he got away with it. Smith, who answers to Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Joe Biden, has issued a warrant to Elon Musk's Twitter/X to hand over any and all information about anything Donald Trump ever tweeted, muted, or liked, but that's not all. The special counsel is going after you the public for retweeting, favoriting, or responding to anything Donald Trump said on Twitter/X. You.

Advertisement

As Trump famously said, they really want to come after us, he's merely in the way. Well, they're closer now.

The casual ease with which Biden and his goon squad Justice Department pervert the law is what really gives this a Soviet vibe. When I was younger, I remember being disgusted by the fact that Democrats were Soviet apologists. It appears that they viewed the Russian side of the Cold War as an ongoing how-to manual.

Merrick Garland will never stop abusing his power to punish Republicans for keeping him off of the Supreme Court. The people running Joe Biden's brain knew what they were doing when they nominated him to be the chief law enforcement officer of the United States. Of course, his minions like Jack Smith aren't enforcing the law now, they're just making it up to ruin the lives of anyone who disagrees with them politically.

Smith is the worst of the people involved in the Trump character assassination, and that's saying a lot. Some of the most execrable people in America have been let loose on the man who continues to live rent free in every liberal's head. They're all attention-seeking smarm merchants, and obviously not concerned with integrity or the law.

Smith, his boss, and the rest of the players in this sick, seditious drama are the ones who should be behind bars. Trump is practically a choirboy when compared to them.

And now I wish I'd said more bad things about the Democrats whenever I retweeted him back in the day.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Advertisement

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

Me. Confederate Is the New Nazi—NY Times Compares Trump to Jefferson Davis

VodkaPundit. How About One More War on Biden's Watch — Much Closer to Home?

Nixon Era Fixture Henry Kissinger Has Died at 100

Chicago Mayor Blames Migrant Crisis on 'Right Wing' Who Don't 'Accept the Results of the Civil War'

Did You 'Like' or 'Retweet' Anything Trump Tweeted? You're Under Investigation.

EVERYTHING'S FINE. U.S. Closes Border Crossing in Texas to Shift Respources to Illegal Entries

So there's that. Kansas City Chiefs Fan Accused of ‘Blackface’ Is from Chumash Tribe

It Is Easier to Make Exceptions Than Impose Restrictions

30 Questions Fox News's Sean Hannity Should Demand Gavin Newsom Answer in Debate With DeSantis

Biden Emails 800K Student Loan Borrowers to Brag About Forgiving Their Debt

Commie Jim Crow. Progressing Into the Past: School Expands Segregated Classes

The Woke Tax: How Much Extra You Pay for Woke Companies' Leftist Policies

Who Knew? People Don’t Want to Read Trans Memoirs

Stossel. Smearing Capitalism

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Shock And Awe Becomes Shrug And Yawn

Gaffe-Prone Biden Makes Odd Comments During Colorado Visit

Never-Trumper Suggests He'd Vote for Trump Over Biden

Elon Musk's Responds to Advertisers Boycotting Twitter With Three Simple Words

Representative Who Plows Through Rights Deserves the Bulldozer Treatment

Advertisement

Cam&Co. The Colossal Failures That Led to Lewiston Murders

There's Long Been Reason to Distrust the FBI

Top Vivek Ramaswamy Staffer Jumps to Trump Campaign

Well, they're anti-Semitic, so...Democrat Support for Israel Is Beginning to Crumble

See above. Schumer is Now Warning His Own People Against Antisemitism

PETA Is Indoctrinating Children by Pushing Extreme 'Animal Rights' Agenda in the Classroom

WATCH: Kamala Interview Goes Off the Rails With Awful Answers on Biden's Age, Israel, and TikTok

Indian Intelligence Agency Plotted to Assassinate a Political Target in New York City

Pro-Hamas Demonstrators Clash with Police, Attempt to Disrupt Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Child Hostage of Hamas Reportedly Held in Attic by a UN Teacher

Biden Gets Roasted After Insisting He Kept the Promise to Be a President For Everyone in All States

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #95: Good Luck Coming for Our Burgers, Globalist Commies

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Russia's Coming Implosion (and Ours, Too)

SHOCKING: How Many European Women Will Be Raped Before Their Leaders Do Something About Those 'Refugees?'

Don't Call It Treason

John Fetterman Faces Backlash for the Wrong Reason

A Rift Is Forming Between Israel and U.S. on How to Proceed When the War Resumes

The Real Political Parties

Around the Interwebz

Shonda Rhimes Says She Was “Sort Of Waiting” To Be Called Out During Strike For Netflix Deal “That Started People Moving Into Streaming”

Advertisement

Netflix lands its first big-name games with Grand Theft Auto trilogy

You Can Take Home Dead Animals From This California Library

Bee Me

New Elf On The Shelf Will Scan Your Social Media Account To See If You Misgendered Anyone https://t.co/uDI09lXZGB pic.twitter.com/MwORisdtYm — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 29, 2023





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes