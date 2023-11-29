How About One More War on Biden's Watch — Much Closer to Home?

Stephen Green | 8:25 AM on November 29, 2023
AP Foto/Ariana Cubillos

When I was a young boy, we believed that what the world needs now is "love, sweet love" because, if we're being honest, that's really the only thing that there's just too little of. What the world needs under Presidentish Joe Biden is just one more war, this one much closer to home than Ukraine or the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

I know that was a weird intro for a serious topic but I'm trying to break just one more bit of threatening news as gently as I can.

In this week's little-noted news of great importance, the fraternal socialist brotherhood government of Venezuela will hold a referendum on Sunday officially annexing the border region of tiny neighboring Guyana — a border region encompassing two-thirds of tiny neighboring Guyana. Whoever told you socialists aren't greedy was lying. And a socialist. But I repeat myself 

Anyway, Nicolás Maduro's United Socialist Party government authorized the referendum back in October and has been using "leaflets, reggaeton, videos and other content" to stir up nationalist fury over lands Venezuela has long claimed but never bothered to fight for.

Perhaps until now.

Who had "Venezuela and Brazil Fighting It Out Over Guyana" on their 2024 Global Doom Edition™ Bingo card?

Advertisement

International organizations have recognized Guyana's existing border since 1899. Caracas has been content until now to leave well enough alone. So why is Maduro suddenly getting frisky?

Oil. Lots and lots of oil.

Discoveries over the last decade put Guyana's reserves at 11 billion barrels, on par with other mid-tier producers like Norway, Brazil, and Algeria — not bad for a country of fewer than 800,000 people. Imagine a poor family of four suddenly inheriting a large bank, and you'll get an idea of the windfall coming Guyana's way.

"But wait a minute," I can hear you ask, "doesn't Venezuela have more oil than that? Like, a lot more?"

Indeed. Venezuela's proven reserves are 308 billion barrels — the largest in the world and 28 times the size of Guyana's comparatively puny stash. Venezuela invading Guyana for the oil would be like Canada organizing an invasion of Vermont to steal their snow.

But socialists have run Venezuela for the last 20 years or so and you know what that means: it doesn't matter how much oil is under the ground because they've run the domestic oil industry into the ground. Oil production in the world's most oil-rich country has been in decline since 2012, following years of official neglect.

Advertisement

After socialists are done eating their own country's seed corn, it's almost inevitable that they begin to covet their neighbor's seed corn. Pity poor Guyana's sudden windfall.

There might, however, be one more reason why Maduro has chosen now to move his country to a war footing.

The Biden Administration began lifting sanctions on Venezuela last year, just like they lifted sanctions on Hamas's sponsor, Iran, two years before Hamas launched its terror invasion of southern Israel last month.

I see a pattern developing here and I bet you do, too. 

Future historians may posit that mean tweets and world peace went hand in hand but my hopes of living long enough to see that happen grow dimmer with every war that begins on Joe Biden's watch.

        Recommended: Want to Know How to Support Israel? This Palestinian Group Has the Shopping List for You!

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: COLUMNS VODKAPUNDIT

Recommended

Virginia Election Official ‘Altered Election Results’ in 2020 Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Relentless Efforts to Derail the Trump Train Are Failing Bigly Stephen Kruiser
Conor McGregor on Irish Migrant Crisis: ‘We Are at War’ Catherine Salgado
The Left Wants to Force You Into Scarcity Stephen Green
Striking Teachers Blackmailed Portland Victoria Taft
Trump's Legacy Is at Stake Wayne Grudem

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Reports of Disney's Death Are (Not?) an Exaggeration
The Morning Briefing: Hamas Lovers Want to Ruin Christmas Now
A Dirty Little Secret About Drudge
Advertisement