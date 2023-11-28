Want to Know How to Support Israel? This Palestinian Group Has the Shopping List for You!

"It is HARAM to buy this products," the pro-Palestinian flyer warns in broken English, so "avoid products starting with barcode 729," and I can't stop laughing. But I could go for some Haagen-Dazs about now.

Apparently, buying anything from Kit Kats to Le Labo perfumes to Vaseline (and wouldn't that make for a weird weekend) helps "Israel killing Muslim children with your money."

"If you spend only £1 a year, Israel make £2.000.000.000 a year from muslim population," the boycott list warns with such seriousness that it sounds fake. "It's your responsibility to care for your penny."

I don't know how Israel turns someone's single British pound into £2 billion extracted from local Muslims, but you know what racists say about those Jews and money. I'll also leave aside the inconvenient truth that about one in five Israelis is Arab and Muslim — and that a growing Israeli economy provides them with jobs, income, etc., because I wouldn't want pointy terrorist heads to explode.

Well, actually, I might but that's beside the point right now.

Here's the full list.

It seems almost cruel to mention that the alphabetical list got the I and J out of order.

"Thank you for the shopping list," quipped my old Twitter acquaintance, Sean Agnew. Indeed. I'm a little disappointed that my favorite coffee brand, Illy, didn't make the list, but that their inferior competitor, Nespresso, did.

ASIDE: Let the coffee flame wars begin!

This is where I have to point out a thing or two about the Twitter "person" who made such waves with "her" silly list.

With the use of the name Naila Ayad along with the inevitable Palestinian flag emoji, it's impossible to conclude that "Naila" is anything but a bot and/or a scam. The avi appears to be a photo of a headshot (!!!) and the profile description is mostly fluffy nonsense like "Hello from my heart to you." Her — I use the word loosely — tweets consist almost entirely of data-harvesting clickbait.

Somehow, "Naila" has amassed nearly 40,000 followers, and when I say, "somehow," I mean "the people who click on this stuff are idiots."

But back to the flyer, which also helpfully suggests visiting the website of the UK-based Boycott, Divest, Sanctions (BDS) group called The Witness for alternate products. So I did. I couldn't find many alternate products despite doing a lot of clicking on your behalf. But I'm sure that the Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton corporation will be pleased to learn that even Palestinian groups agree that there is no alternative to their TAG Heuer luxury watches.

It is also HARAM to buy anything from Hyundai because "Hyundai heavy machinery has been used in the demolition of Palestinian neighbourhoods in Jerusalem, benefiting them commercially from the Israeli occupation." Every product page I visited contains stern advice like this:

There's your West Bank unemployment problem right there.

Whoever printed up this idiot pamphlet also repeated the old lie — long since debunked — that you can tell where a product is manufactured based on the first three numbers of its barcode.

For some reason, certain Palestinians are fine with murder, rape as a terror weapon, and kidnapping toddlers to use as human shields. Still, they can't get it through their thick skulls that a barcode prefix doesn't actually indicate where a product was made.

Maybe BDS actually stands for Boycott Derangement Syndrome.

I'll give the last word to Director Blue's Doug Ross, who summed it up better than anyone else.

So you want to boycott Western Civilization?

Excellent. Return to 9th Century life.

It seems to be the life you seek. — Doug Ross (@directorblue) November 28, 2023

Sadly, I think the folks who made the boycott flyer would be perfectly happy that way.

