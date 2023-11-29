Kansas City Chiefs Fan Accused of ‘Blackface’ Is from Chumash Tribe

Leftists went on the warpath after a photo showed a young Kansas City Chiefs fan with an Indian headdress and black paint on his face. It turns out that not only was the alleged “hate crime” a product of a lefty writer’s fevered imagination, but the young fan’s grandfather is part of a Chumash tribe band.

You can always count on leftists to shoot themselves in the foot. Deadspin’s Carron Phillips pounced on an image from a TV broadcast of the recent Chiefs-Raiders football game, falsely asserting a little boy was wearing blackface and disrespecting both Native American Indians and black Americans. Unsurprisingly, it turned out that race-obsessed Phillips was premature, as the young fan’s face was painted red and black, the colors of his favorite NFL team. Now Holden Armenta’s mother has spoken out against the harassment, according to the UK Daily Mail.

Phillips sneered of Holden’s “Tomahawk Chop” gesture (which black Chiefs players also do), paint, and headdress that the child “found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time.” Except that Holden actually is ethnically Native American Indian.

From the Daily Mail:

This evening it emerged that the youngster has Native American heritage himself with a grandfather serving on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and that the team's multi-ethnic squad had enthusiastically joined in with Holden's 'Indian' chopping gesture.

In other words, Phillips is a woke buffoon. “This is what happens when you ban books, stand against Critical Race Theory, and try to erase centuries of hate,” Phillips screeched. “You give future generations the ammunition they need to evolve and recreate racism better than before.” Except the only racist is Phillips.

Holden’s mother, Shannon Armenta, posted on Facebook in response to Phillips calling on the NFL to condemn her son, “This has nothing to do with the NFL. Also, CBS showed him multiple times and this is the photo people chose to blast to create division. He is Native American - just stop already. @Deadspin.” She later reposted an article from Fox News on Deadspin’s deceptive reporting, commenting, “Odd to see my child on Fox News! Relieved that most people stand behind us! ♥️💛”

Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg tweeted a clip of Holden and Chiefs players doing the “Tomahawk Chop” while explaining how ridiculous Phillips and those who spread his nonsense were. “Deadspin said Holden was wearing black face: He wasn’t. Deadspin said Holden was offending Native Americans: Holden is Native American,” Rugg tweeted. “Deadspin said Holden was offending black people: Black players saw Holden and joined in with his tomahawk chop.”

I hope Holden is ready for a… pic.twitter.com/b8pselT3rz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 29, 2023

If Holden’s family has a lawyer, this could be a major lawsuit. It’s outrageous how much controversy there was online about a little kid dressed up for an NFL game.