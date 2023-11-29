Kansas City Chiefs Fan Accused of ‘Blackface’ Is from Chumash Tribe

Catherine Salgado | 4:44 PM on November 29, 2023
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Leftists went on the warpath after a photo showed a young Kansas City Chiefs fan with an Indian headdress and black paint on his face. It turns out that not only was the alleged “hate crime” a product of a lefty writer’s fevered imagination, but the young fan’s grandfather is part of a Chumash tribe band.

Advertisement

You can always count on leftists to shoot themselves in the foot. Deadspin’s Carron Phillips pounced on an image from a TV broadcast of the recent Chiefs-Raiders football game, falsely asserting a little boy was wearing blackface and disrespecting both Native American Indians and black Americans. Unsurprisingly, it turned out that race-obsessed Phillips was premature, as the young fan’s face was painted red and black, the colors of his favorite NFL team. Now Holden Armenta’s mother has spoken out against the harassment, according to the UK Daily Mail.

Phillips sneered of Holden’s “Tomahawk Chop” gesture (which black Chiefs players also do), paint, and headdress that the child “found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time.” Except that Holden actually is ethnically Native American Indian.

From the Daily Mail:

This evening it emerged that the youngster has Native American heritage himself with a grandfather serving on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and that the team's multi-ethnic squad had enthusiastically joined in with Holden's 'Indian' chopping gesture.

Advertisement

In other words, Phillips is a woke buffoon. “This is what happens when you ban books, stand against Critical Race Theory, and try to erase centuries of hate,” Phillips screeched. “You give future generations the ammunition they need to evolve and recreate racism better than before.” Except the only racist is Phillips.

Related: A Kansas City Chiefs Fan and Leftists’ Insane Need for Villains to Destroy

Holden’s mother, Shannon Armenta, posted on Facebook in response to Phillips calling on the NFL to condemn her son, “This has nothing to do with the NFL. Also, CBS showed him multiple  times and this is the photo people chose to blast to create division. He is Native American - just stop already. @Deadspin.” She later reposted an article from Fox News on Deadspin’s deceptive reporting, commenting, “Odd to see my child on Fox News! Relieved that most people stand behind us! ♥️💛”

Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg tweeted a clip of Holden and Chiefs players doing the “Tomahawk Chop” while explaining how ridiculous Phillips and those who spread his nonsense were. “Deadspin said Holden was wearing black face: He wasn’t. Deadspin said Holden was offending Native Americans: Holden is Native American,” Rugg tweeted. “Deadspin said Holden was offending black people: Black players saw Holden and joined in with his tomahawk chop.”

Advertisement

If Holden’s family has a lawyer, this could be a major lawsuit. It’s outrageous how much controversy there was online about a little kid dressed up for an NFL game.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: FOOTBALL MEDIA BIAS NATIVE AMERICANS NFL

Recommended

How About One More War on Biden's Watch — Much Closer to Home? Stephen Green
Did You 'Like' or 'Retweet' Anything Trump Tweeted? You're Under Investigation. Victoria Taft
How and When Could Democrats Dump Biden Before the Election? Matt Margolis
Do You Need Proof That We Have Too Many Bowl Games? Chris Queen
Virginia Election Official ‘Altered Election Results’ in 2020 Matt Margolis
Radical Portland Teacher Reveals Why Strike Was About 'Raw Power,' Not the Kids Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Reports of Disney's Death Are (Not?) an Exaggeration
The Morning Briefing: Hamas Lovers Want to Ruin Christmas Now
A Dirty Little Secret About Drudge
Advertisement