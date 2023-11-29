U.S. Closes Border Crossing in Texas to Shift Respources to Illegal Entries

The Senate is in the process of negotiating a $14 billion border security bill that the Democrats hate but will vote for because $60 billion in Ukraine aid will be attached to it.

Indeed, the lawmakers have excellent timing. As they sit in Washington, hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers are overwhelming the current level of border security to the point that a crossing at Eagle Pass, Texas, had to be shut down, and another crossing in Lukeville, Ariz., is seeing reduced vehicle entries.

If you whisper the word "crisis" while in Washington, the White House will point out how close you are to the Washington Monument or show you where the U.S. Capitol is — anything but acknowledge the reality of the out-of-control border.

"The U.S. is continuing to see increased levels of migrant encounters at the Southwest Border, fueled by smugglers peddling disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals and encourage migration," Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. "As we respond with additional resources and apply consequences for unlawful entry, the migration trends shift as well."

The smugglers are simply changing the point of entry for the illegals every few days, forcing the border patrol to rush resources to some new spot on the map. Meanwhile, in the chaos, they're able to move their drugs or human traffic across the border while flipping the bird at the border patrol.

The next Biden administration official who claims that the border is under control needs to be put in the stocks.

John Modlin, the sector chief for the Tucson sector where the Lukeville crossing was located, said that social media accounts would be temporarily reduced in response to “the ongoing migration surge.”

“At this time, all available personnel are needed to address the unprecedented flow," Modlin posted on Twitter/X. “The social media team will return once the situation permits.”

New York Post:

Modlin had previously revealed his agents had made 15,300 apprehensions across their border sector in just one week, as well as making three drug busts, capturing 117 lbs. of fentanyl headed for the US. CBP figures showed 52,000 people had presented themselves at border crossings along the Southwest border for entry into the US in October, a figure far eclipsed by the 189,000 who were encountered attempting to illegally cross into the country between points of entry in the same month. Erika Pinheiro, executive director of migrant services at legal aid company Al Otro, told The Post the cartels and people smugglers deliberately change tactics and send migrants to different areas to test for weaknesses in US border patrol coverage.

Pinheiro described the smuggler's strategy as "whack-a-mole."

"People first went to the Rio Grande, then they were in Yuma, and then El Paso,” Pinheiro said.

“It really depends on which countries the migrants are coming from and how the smuggling networks are working at the border," she said.

About 60 miles east in the barren swaths of desert around Jacumba Hot Springs, an “unofficial” border station has cropped up, according to the LA Times, where agents have begun tending an encampment that has become a temporary home for hundreds of migrants from around the world. At Jacumba, the border fence is interrupted by rocky terrain which leaves gaping openings for migrants to cross through. So many people have come through the openings CBP has begun posting agents in the area who hand out supplies and organize transfers to official processing centers. California has become the epicenter of the latest surge of migrants arriving at the border in recent weeks.

Biden promised order, and we got chaos. Even if the Senate passes a decent immigration reform bill that limits asylum and ends "catch and release," without some kind of enforcement, people will keep coming. With no threat of being turned away or sent back, they will just keep trying.

This is Biden's fault, which is why the crisis is being kept under wraps.