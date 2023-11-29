Breaking: Nixon Era Fixture Henry Kissinger Has Died at 100

Stephen Kruiser | 8:30 PM on November 29, 2023
AP Photo/Leonore Schick

Henry Kissinger, one of the most dominant figures of the Watergate and Vietnam War eras, has died. 

The Wall Street Journal:

Former presidential adviser Henry Kissinger has died, according to a statement posted on his website, bringing to a close one of the most polarizing and influential diplomatic lives in U.S. history.

He died Wednesday at his home in Connecticut, said a statement by his consulting firm. He was 100 years old.

The German-born academic was the only American official ever to concurrently serve as both secretary of state and White House national security adviser, giving him immense power during the Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford presidencies. That helped him end the U.S. war in Vietnam and to shape American foreign policy toward the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War.

Advertisement

Kissinger, a giant among 20th century American statesmen, was often in the spotlight more frequently than the presidents he served. I remember him popping up in society stories almost as if he were Hollywood royalty. As the Journal story goes on to say, "In half a century, Kissinger never lost his love of the public spotlight and global politicking."

Kissinger was the kind of intellectual and towering figure that, sadly, isn't seen much in the upper echelon of American politics anymore. 

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on:GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: HISTORY

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Relentless Efforts to Derail the Trump Train Are Failing Bigly Stephen Kruiser
How About One More War on Biden's Watch — Much Closer to Home? Stephen Green
Who Knew? People Don’t Want to Read Trans Memoirs Matt Margolis
30 Questions Fox News's Sean Hannity Should Demand Gavin Newsom Answer in Debate With DeSantis Victoria Taft
Virginia Election Official ‘Altered Election Results’ in 2020 Matt Margolis
Reports of Disney's Death Are (Not?) an Exaggeration Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Reports of Disney's Death Are (Not?) an Exaggeration
The Morning Briefing: Hamas Lovers Want to Ruin Christmas Now
A Dirty Little Secret About Drudge
Advertisement