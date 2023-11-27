The Morning Briefing: About That 'Migrant' Thing

Top O' the Briefing

People who have been reading me for a while are familiar with my dissection of the leftists' use of euphemisms to soften their destruction of the Republic. On no issue is that more prevalent than that of illegal immigration.

Remember that phrase?

Years ago, the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media began a concerted effort to demonize the phrase "illegal immigrants." The open borders Left adopted "There are no illegal people," as its mantra. Like "We are the ones we've been waiting for," it's an almost meaningless collection of words that makes low-information types feel deep and purposeful.

We don't need to resurrect Freud and Jung to figure out why Democrats love to cast a soft glow around criminal activity.

The media narrative drivers turned "illegal immigration" into "immigration," and then "migration." It may not seem like much but, trust me, it's working on the young ones. Immigration policy has been adjusted to fit the euphemisms, and we're now dealing with the consequences of it.

Here in my neck of the woods — OK, desert — we've long dealt with the downside of lax border enforcement. Since President LOLEightyonemillion has occupied the White House, it's worse than ever. My colleague Nick Arama at RedState covers the latest insanity from Team Biden's border nightmare:

So it was quite concerning when the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector, John Modlin, announced that the Tucson sector social media account on X would stop posting and go dark. "In light of the ongoing migration surge, all Tucson Sector Border Patrol social media accounts will be paused until further notice," the post said. "We appreciate your understanding and continued support during this challenging time. Honor First." Seriously? Are they going to try to tell us that there's such a crush of people that they need to pull all the guys, even the ones who do the social media? Do they expect us to believe that? Most people saw a darker possibility -- that the information accounts were being shut down because the Biden team didn't want us to know how bad things were -- something the accounts had been revealing to us.

The social media manager isn't out dealing with the problem, so the fact that he or she is getting the muzzle is almost certainly proof that the Biden administration is trying to throw a blanket over reality. And this is the reality:

What?!



Just days Border Patrol’s Tucson sector reported having 15,300 illegal crossings last week (highest weekly total ever), Tucson sector BP says it’s pausing its social media until further notice due to “ongoing migration surge”.

This account posts valuable info & data. Wow. https://t.co/TlaT6N5evX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 26, 2023

Remember, these illegal crossings are now referred to as "migration" by the Democrats. Migration is what my ancestors did when they came here from Poland and Ireland. It was legal and, more importantly, scrutinized. What's happening on our southern border is a criminal free-for-all dream.

Islamic terrorists are skillful exporters of their violence. If you're a gambling person, there's money to be made on betting that some of our new "migrants" are of the jihadi variety. We should have learned from 9/11 that our enemies are patient planners. That was so early aughts though. Now we're supposed to be in a tizzy about "Islamophobia" all the while terror cells are once again taking advantage of U.S. immigration policy and buying C-4 on the black market.

It's not just the United States that's dealing with "migration" problems. My ancestral homeland Ireland just blew up over a "migrant" incident. Catherine wrote about one Irishman who's had enough:

“That’s what the Irish government is telling the Irish people, that they’re ’far-right’ and ‘racist’ because they don’t want … criminal … b*stards living among them,” says one Irishman sick of his government’s woke migration policies. The Irish seem to have remembered this week that they are a fighting people, furiously rioting after a stabbing attack on children, allegedly by a Muslim migrant. The perpetrator, rumored to be an Algerian Muslim migrant, targeted a group of children outside a Catholic school with a Christmas crèche, according to JihadWatch. The media and Irish police are doing their best to cover up the perpetrator’s motives and identity, which seems to support the rumors that it was in fact a Muslim migrant. It seems no official confirmation has yet been released.

Leftists everywhere portray those of us who want secure national borders as intolerant bigots. It's frustrating that, here in the United States, Republicans cower in front of the Democrats' narrative, rather than making the sound case that we support legal immigration and, you know, don't want to get killed by murderous randos who never should have been here in the first place.

It's good to be pro-not getting killed.

