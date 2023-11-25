WATCH: Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Caught on Hidden Camera Admitting January 6 Was a Hoax

Nancy Pelosi’s nepo-baby, Alexandra, was caught on camera admitting essentially that January 6 and the ensuing prosecutions were a marketing gimmick to propagandize the public for the benefit of the Democrat Party.

Advertisement

The video, apparently filmed surreptitiously in the style of Project Veritas and released by CitizenLens, reportedly between Pelosi and a January 6 defendant she was courting so as to appear in her documentary of the event, featured Pelosi discussing the political implications of the Jan 6 show trials and their effects on the upcoming 2022 mid-term elections.

After the Democrats lose the House and then they get rid of the committee, people may lose interest. The first trials are gonna get a lot of attention. It’s like [an] anniversary; the first one is a big deal… No one’s gonna care after the Democrats are out of power. And then take Biden out of office, then who cares?... I know you’re not the bad guys [to the Jan 6 defendant]… If it was an insurrection… you were supposed to have a plan…. You’re going to be able to laugh about this one day.

👀

On January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi's daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, was filming the events surrounding her mother for a documentary.

The following video was filmed during a meeting with a January 6 defendant whom she wanted desperately to be in her documentary.

Alexandra Pelosi… pic.twitter.com/Xh2aWUBJoN — CitizenLenz (@CitizenLenz) July 18, 2023

She then goes on to explain how she knows Gavin McInnes (the purported former leader of the Proud Boys) and used, in fact, to party with him. She knows that he’s a provocateur and doesn’t actually mean what he says.

It’s all bread and circuses, people.

Advertisement

Related: WATCH: Latest Brigade of Suspicious Nazis Appears in Madison

Notice the dispassionate tone of the clip above in which Pelosi is soberly analyzing the political strategy behind the Jan 6 propaganda and the acknowledgment that what happened was not an insurrection compared to the unhinged public utterances of Democrat partisans about how THE LITERAL FOUNDATIONS OF DEMOCRACY™ ARE CRUMBLING IN REAL TIME AND HITLER IS ON THE MARCH.

… And it becomes very clear that the pearl-clutching and the Capitol police officer crying on the stand and Lynn Cheney posturing as if she has any principles whatsoever was all a cynical weaponization of a one-off riot — not an insurrection by any means (the rioters didn’t even bring guns to the “insurrection” for God’s sake; who believes they were really trying to “take the Capitol”?) — for political gain.

It was a cheap trick. Alas, the MSNBC viewers of the world on their 12th boosters love cheap tricks.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Pelosi made out like a bandit, on top of all the political capital they squeezed out of Jan 6, with her stupid documentary and the fawning media coverage she got for it.