Canada's Trudeau Blames 'Right-Wing, American MAGA' for Vote Against Ukraine





What would left-wing politicians do without MAGA? How would they terrify ordinary voters into supporting liberals for office?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

I'm sure they'd think of something. But it's just too darn easy to blame MAGA for everything. So until another group comes along that presents itself as a suitable scapegoat, MAGA it will be.

Advertisement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Conservative Party of turning their backs on Ukraine following a unanimous vote by the Conservatives against an update to the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement.

"I've actually boasted . . . that it's not a political debate in Canada, all parties in Canada stand with Ukraine," Trudeau said at a press conference Friday. "So it is particularly troubling to see — even though we are seeing a rise of right-wing rhetoric in the United States with MAGA conservatives, across Europe, in certain corners of right-wing politicians and parties — starting to pull their support for Ukraine. Starting to parrot Russian disinformation and misinformation and propaganda."

For their part, the Conservatives said they still supported Ukraine, but the prime minister snuck a carbon tax into the new deal and every single Conservative member in parliament voted against it.

Trudeau said that was "an absurd excuse."

"The real story is the rise of a right-wing, American MAGA-influenced thinking that has made Canadian Conservatives — who used to be among the strongest defenders of Ukraine, I'll admit it — turn their backs on something Ukraine needs in its hour of need," Trudeau said.

Advertisement

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre seemed a little perplexed.

"We voted against Justin Trudeau forcing a carbon tax into that pre-existing agreement. Conservatives understand how devastating the carbon tax has been for Canadians," Poilievre said. "It's caused two million people to go to a food bank every single month, seven million Canadians not eating enough to stay healthy."

"I really think it speaks to how pathologically obsessed Trudeau is with the carbon tax that, while the knife is at the throat of Ukrainians, he would use that to impose his carbon tax ideology on those poor people," Poilievre said, according to CBC News.

Trudeau has been scaring Canadians about the MAGA bogeyman since the "Freedom Convoys" of 2022, which partially shut down commerce with the U.S. and enabled Trudeau to use the draconian "Emergencies Act" to break up the protests. The protests were 100%, homegrown Canadian, and had nothing to do with Trump or MAGA.

Whenever Trudeau finds it convenient, he pulls out his "Blame MAGA" card and plays it to the hilt.

Fox News:

The trade agreement includes a section committing both parties to coordinate "bilaterally and in international forums to address matters of mutual interest, as appropriate, to . . . promote carbon pricing and measures to mitigate carbon leakage risks." Ukraine has had a carbon tax since 2011, and it is in the process of modifying the tax as it seeks to gain membership in the EU.

Advertisement

Last summer, Trudeau also blamed MAGA for the Muslims protesting curricula in Canadian schools. If anything, Canadian school children are even more immersed in subjects that parents should have the right to monitor. The Muslims were dismissed out of hand by Trudeau.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Canada is a far different country that the U.S., politically speaking. Nevertheless, there are certain truths that transcend national sovereignty.

Don't mess with our kids.