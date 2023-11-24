From the Shoulders of Giants: The World Has had Enough of Klaus F***ing Schwab

It's getting dangerous to be a neo-commie, globalist toilet person.

FACT-O-RAMA! I am not suicidal, my brakes work, and I never enjoy a box of Whitman's Samplers with commies.

But before we get into that, here are the World Economic Forum's (WEF) predictions plans for global domination, just in case you feel the urge to clown-slap some reality into your unemployed, lavender-haired, teste-phobic stain-in-law.

Please pay close attention to number five:

Meat will be a special treat. Read more: https://t.co/RiQP6tpkfp pic.twitter.com/7BcRHgnWTx — World Economic Forum (@wef) April 9, 2018

WEF Plan Number #5- "A billion people will be displaced by climate change . We'll have to do a better job of welcoming and integrating refugees."

Translation:

The Nazis at the WEF are gavaging the third world into the West to destroy it. They are pretending it is due to "kly matt chainj" (I have to do that so this article isn't demonetized by the stool samples at Google who find the taste of Klaus Schwab's boots irresistible). We will call you a "racist" if you object to the systemic rape and violence the "refugees" are undeniably bringing. We will enact Draconian "hate speech" laws and imprison you if you dare speak out against the "asylum seekers" as they turn your nation into a crime-ridden honey bucket. Your social media will be monitored to make sure you comply. You may be thrown into a camp at will.

The truly disappointing aspect here is that, despite the WEF telling us exactly what they plan to do to enslave the entire world, most of the planet seems to have no idea what that glob of Nazi adipocere, Herr Schwab, is up to. But fortunately for we, the colonized hoi polloi, enough of us are on to the scheme of Dr. Evilpants, and the revolution has begun.

Cultural enricher blocks traffic in Rome because he wants money to let cars pass. Beyond imagination. pic.twitter.com/PYa7gj6T2u — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 23, 2023

Germany, a long-time destination for third-world progressives looking to gang rape share the wonders of Islam, finally seems to be fighting back.

German police have been raiding the homes of Hamas leaders and sympathizers in the wake of the brutal attack on Israel last month. It's a shame they didn't do so after 80 German women were sexually assaulted on New Year's Eve in 2015.

BRAINWASHED-O-RAMA! Remember when I said the fascists would call you a "racist" if you object to marauding Muslim gang rapists? A bunch of British libs went crazy when their government actually grew a pair and tried to deport one. The prairie fairies allegedly had no idea they were defending a rapist when they fought for his "right" to remain in Jolly Old. He stuck around for five more years, draining mad stacks from taxpayers. He was finally booted five years later. If you think that is bad, British police did nothing as Muslim rapists sexually assaulted thousands of English women - some as young as 13 - for well over a decade. They knew the attacks were taking place but did nothing for fear of being called "racists."

Sweden, a major hub for Muslims looking to gang rape share the wonders of Islam, has seen an anti-immigration party grow to become the leading political force in their nation.

A source who witnessed the rioting in Dublin, Ireland sent this to me. He said many Irish people have had enough of violence, sex crimes and housing issues caused by migrants, and the revelation that an immigrant suspect allegedly was responsible for the mass stabbing attack on… pic.twitter.com/WhBmdWXXdM — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 24, 2023

Ireland has had enough of their share of the globalist migration experiment attempting to attack kids and gang rape share the wonders of Islam. Dubliners set fires after an Algerian stabbed five people, three of them children.

Finland's right-leaning populist party is growing, largely due to the immigration of people from the religion of gang rape peace.

France's politicians are duking it out to see if they can come up with a plan to deal with people who,....you know,....

Spain has been protesting against Socialists for three weeks.

Italy saw the light last year and never looked back. Look at how desperately NPR tries to paint Giorgia Meloni, the nation's first female Prime Minister — and a conservative — as a fascist.

Argentina and the Netherlands have recently elected people who are referred to as the "Trump" of their respective nations.

After spending decades reeling from the effects of 20th-century fascism, Europe was easy pickin's for far-left, globalist ideology. The Trojan Horse of lefty, love-dove doctrine was the perfect vehicle by which globalists like Schwab and George Soros - the former of whom has a similar accent to a certain Fuehrer of the 1940s — could spread their new and improved flavor of tyranny.

They began flooding Europe with a culture known for sharing the wonders of Islam gang rape and shamed people as "racists" or "Islamophobes" if they dared complain. Sadly, it took years of sexual assault, crime, and violence before many Westerners began to wake up.

Klaus Schwab's "Great Reset" is being replaced by the "Great Awakening" of patriots worldwide.

If only Weltführer Schwab had given us a reason to believe he was such a bad dude early on, perhaps we could have done something sooner.



