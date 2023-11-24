Actor John Leguizamo Throws Massive Hissy Fit Over Univision Interview With Trump

Radical leftist actor John Leguizamo, the guy most notable for playing Luigi in "Super Mario Bros." in the 90s — which, honestly, is probably one of the worst movies ever made in the history of cinema — threw a complete and total temper tantrum over what he called a "cozy interview" between Univision and former President Donald Trump.

Oh, I totally forgot: Leguizamo also played the role of Clown in the 90s film adaptation of the really awesome comic book series, "Spawn." The movie was pretty bad though. And Leguizamo's character, at one point in the film, yanks his underwear off to reveal, well, a brown poopy skidmark stain. Just to give you a feel for the kind of personality this guy, who thinks we should care about his political opinions, possesses.

The actor penned an opinion piece for the Los Angeles Times to express his frustrations with the Univision network for daring to conduct a conversation with one of the most important political figures in recent history. The interview was conducted by news anchor Enrique Acevedo.

So what, exactly, was Leguizamo's big issue with the interview? according to him, Acevedo just wasn't hard enough on the former president. Oh, you mean like how CNN, MSNBC, and other propaganda makers for the Democratic Party pretty much play verbal patty cake with President Joe Biden rather than ask him tough questions about his cognitive decline? Or refuse to probe deep into the allegations against him that he was involved in an influence peddling scheme with his son and brother?

You probably shouldn't go there, pal.

But he did.

“On Nov. 9 the network aired an hourlong interview with him that held a completely uncritical lens on the dangerous policies Trump espoused during his presidency and what he has vowed to set in motion if he is elected in 2024,” the actor stated in the column.

“Despite…past indignities and dangerous plans, Univision’s new corporate owners — one of whom is friends with Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner — have decided to shift the network’s editorial approach and buddy up with Trump less than a year before an immensely consequential election for Latino voters,” Leguizamo's rant continued.

Leguizamo also pointed that Univision, being the most "relied-upon news source for Spanish speakers," failed to execute its journalistic duties when it did not "report the facts and maintain journalistic integrity."

Is this guy for real? Since when have liberal news networks upheld journalistic ethics and standards of integrity when it comes to Joe Biden? They have forfeited all of the respect they may have earned during the tenure of their existence by tossing out any semblance of real reporting and aiding the Democratic Party in crafting false narratives and propaganda designed to convince the general public that Trump is some kind of villain. All of those attempts to accomplish that goal failed miserably because they weren't true.

I guess Leguizamo thinks that journalistic integrity means bashing the former president, but giving his guy in the White House a free pass.

Here are additional details via Breitbart News:

According to the Washington Post, Univision would not run Joe Biden campaign commercials during the time slot and even refused to take an interview with Biden’s Hispanic media director, Maca Casado. Leguizamo has been a loud, left-winger for years. In April he blasted the recent Super Mario Brothers film for not casting a Hispanic actor as one of the Italian characters. Leguizamo was in the 1993 adaptation of the video game. During Thanksgiving last year, the Ice Age voice actor proclaimed “F**k Thanksgiving” in a tweet pushing “Indigenous People’s Day.”

Really delightful guy, right?

Can't imagine why he's not getting more high-profile work. Probably a gem to work with.