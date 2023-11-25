Irishman’s Hard-Hitting Rant Against Globalism, Mass Migration

“That’s what the Irish government is telling the Irish people, that they’re ’far-right’ and ‘racist’ because they don’t want … criminal … b*stards living among them,” says one Irishman sick of his government’s woke migration policies.

The Irish seem to have remembered this week that they are a fighting people, furiously rioting after a stabbing attack on children, allegedly by a Muslim migrant. The perpetrator, rumored to be an Algerian Muslim migrant, targeted a group of children outside a Catholic school with a Christmas crèche, according to JihadWatch. The media and Irish police are doing their best to cover up the perpetrator’s motives and identity, which seems to support the rumors that it was in fact a Muslim migrant. It seems no official confirmation has yet been released.

One Irishman went on a furious rant on social media, transcribed below (WATCH on Gettr). He began:

It’s amazing to hear politicians saying things like "their thoughts are with the victims and their families." Their thoughts wasn’t [sic] with the victims and their families when they were bringing the likes of this into the country. Their thoughts weren’t with the victims and their families when they were implementing policies that sees women and children around this country getting raped, assaulted and murdered for years now. Their thoughts weren’t with the famil[ies] when they failed to deport a known criminal from our country. Their thoughts aren’t with your family. No, their thoughts is with how they can shut you up. Their thoughts is with how they can call you ‘far-right’ and make you out to be a racist for only trying to stand up [for] your family. That’s the only thing them people are thinking about today, those politicians. That’s what their thoughts are about today, nothing else.

Ultimately, the man insisted, the Irish government is tacitly admitting that it will never address the issue of migrant crime in an honest fashion. That’s why it’s the Irish protestors who were arrested in the dozens and vilified not just at home but also around the world. Where was this hatred when thousands marched in Dublin and Cork in support of Palestinian terrorists?

American leftist media was quick to parrot the propaganda while showing no interest in the burning questions of whether or not this was a religiously and/or ethnically motivated attack and if Ireland really does have a migrant crime problem.

The globalists cannot admit they have blood on their hands, because that would jeopardize the grand plan for a one-world dystopia.

The Irishman continued:

And what they’ve admitted is, with this [attempted] murder, and sticking up for this [would-be] murderer, and putting—putting him before the Irish people, calling the people protesting him "far-right," calling them "racist," what they’re admitting to you is that a criminal [who] come into this country 20 years ago, that commit[ed] serious crimes, and was given a deportation order, and was never forced to leave the country by the state, and went on to [try to] murder Irish children here in this country, so what the government is telling you is that of all the thousands and thousands of criminals that they’ve invited to come and live amongst us over the last couple of years, it’ll be 20 years before that criminal self-removes him[self] from our society, by…committing a murder or some other serious crime where they’ll be put in jail. But the Irish government won’t remove ’em, the Irish government will bring a criminal in and let ’im fester in our community for 20 f**king years, and call anyone who says he needs to be deported "far-right" or "racist"! And…the only time he’ll leave the country is when he do something that is so f**king bad that they have to put him in jail for 20 years. That’s what the Irish government is telling the Irish people, that they’re "far-right" and "racist" because they don’t want f**king criminal rapist, murdering bastards living among them.

Indeed, in 2018, an Irish site published evidence that a nation’s rape rate goes up with Muslim migration. Hardly shocking, since Islamic scriptures specifically endorse raping women.

The Irishman cursed out the Irish government, saying the people are “sick” of the woke “sh*t.” He went on, “I’m absolutely delighted that the people of Dublin decided to express their anger outwardly. If the people of Dublin had not expressed outward anger at what’s just happened, they would have turned that anger internally, and they would have been angry with themselves.”

People may debate the constructiveness of rioting (although our Founding Fathers and the Irish nationalists of yesteryear understood that violence can be necessary in certain circumstances), but the Irish are not wrong to be angry. The Irishman quoted above explained his perspective: “When terrorism comes to your door, you get angry, and you show the terrorists what you’re capable of. It’s outside the law, the government are failing to protect you, you have to protect yourself, and you need to show them terrorists what you’re f**king capable of when they murder your children.”

He emphasized that the Irish government doesn’t care at all about its citizens; it simply wants money from the United Nations, the IMF, and the rest of the globalist entities. There are contracts, he said, to bring in migrants from around the world to Ireland. If you critique that, your “character” and your family are attacked, he said.

They won’t deport the criminals, they won’t deport the rapists, they won’t deport the murderers, ’cause they can’t even f**king talk about it. The NGO class, the government…they can’t even talk about the damage that they’ve done to our country…the criminal element that they’ve brought to live amongst us, they can’t admit what they’ve done. Because if they do, they know the gravy train is over. Well, Ireland isn’t a gravy train, Ireland is the natural soil of our ancestors, and we are the natural heirs of that soil, and we claim that soil, and I don’t give a sh*t what damage is done to your commercial interests…Your commercial interests got damaged last night…you are on our natural soil, [and] you do business in a way that’s good for our nation, or f**k off along with the f**king rapist migrants.

Those are some hard truths right there. Even people who don’t agree with looting as a solution must admit that the Irish have good reason for severe frustration — and little to no recourse at the moment. Let’s hope enough of the Irish wake up in time to band together and demand the government start serving the Irish instead of criminal foreigners.