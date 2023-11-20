The Morning Briefing: The J6 Daddy Issues Fascists Are Terrified They're About to Be Exposed

Top O' the Briefing

Well, they're back in the news, and they're as irritating as ever.

The House Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues, also known as the J6 Committee, has come under some long-overdue scrutiny, courtesy of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Johnson decided to wrap up last week by throwing a little spice into the normally moribund Friday news cycle, which Matt wrote about:

Moments ago, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) publicly released footage from the events of Jan. 6, 2021. "To restore America’s trust and faith in their Government we must have transparency,” Johnson said in a post on Twitter. "This is another step towards keeping the promises I made when I was elected to be your Speaker." Johnson provided a link that will be continuously updated "with thousands of hours of footage." "When I ran for Speaker, I promised to make accessible to the American people the 44,000 hours of video from Capitol Hill security taken on January 6, 2021,” Johnson said in a statement on X/Twitter. "Truth and transparency are critical. Today, we will begin immediately posting video on a public website and move as quickly as possible to add to the website nearly all of the footage, more than 40,000 hours. In the meantime, a public viewing room will ensure that every citizen can view every minute of the videos uncensored."

If it seems like we've been here before, it's because we almost were. Earlier this year, then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy released the video, but not to the public. Tucker Carlson was given access to it, and he promised to blow our minds with what he found. Unfortunately, that all became caught up in his already-deteriorating relationship with Fox News, and the bombshell wasn't very bombshell-y.

If we weren't living in a banana republic, the American public wouldn't have had to wait over two years to see this footage. The J6 Committee carefully curated the film (yeah, I still use that word) to fit their frame job of former President Trump. It's tough to sell the insurrection story when there's a video record that proves that most of the people involved were merely exercising their constitutional right to peaceably assemble.

The two execrable Republicans who were integral to the charade—Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney—are no longer members of Congress, but they're still skittish about being found out. Sen. Mike Lee from Utah is, as Rick writes, interested in officially exploring the committee's selective editing:

Following the release of thousands of hours of unseen security video footage from the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, Utah Senator Mike Lee demanded that the House January 6 Committee be investigated for "deliberately" hiding footage that told an entirely different story of the riot than what was pushed by the committee. "Why didn’t Liz Cheney and Adam Kizinger ever refer to any of these tapes? Maybe they never looked for them. Maybe they never even questioned their own narrative. Maybe they were just too busy selectively leaking the text messages of Republicans they wanted to defeat," Lee wrote in a post to the platform, which included a video that purportedly showed Capitol police officers facilitating the passage of protesters through the building that day.

Given that the Democrats' J6 insurrection fiction is one of the main weapons they're using against Trump in their attempt to pre-rig next year's presidential election, the sooner this investigation can get underway, the better.

There's also the fact that, with the enlistment of Joe Biden's rogue Soviet flashback Justice Department, American citizens have been incarcerated without any semblance of due process, all to prop up the hatchet job on Trump. It's a truly shameful period in American history, and the Democrats are proud of it.

Obviously still upset that Mike Lee hasn't done anything to lose his job, both Cheney and Kinzinger emoted on social media about his call for an investigation. Twitchy covered some of the exchange between Lee and Sad-Faced Liz here. Over at RedState, Bonchie did a deep dive into Kinzinger's Twitter/X diaper-filling.

Cheney and Kinzinger may be gone, but the psychotic Trump Derangement Syndrome Democrats involved with the J6 Committee still have jobs, including chairman and 2016 election-denier Bennie Thompson of Mississippi. Unlike Republicans, Dems are rarely held accountable by their constituents. At the bare minimum, some exposure of their hypocrisy and prevarication would be helpful.

The members of the J6 Committee are horrible human beings, and thoroughly anti-American. They can't be allowed to keep telling their garbage story. Maybe, just maybe, all of this will open an eye or two.

Everything Isn't Awful

This is me right before I publish.





