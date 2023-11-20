The Morning Briefing: The J6 Daddy Issues Fascists Are Terrified They're About to Be Exposed

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Cordyndra longed for the day when all would know her as a gentlelady emu breeder and frequent fondue fancier.
Well, they're back in the news, and they're as irritating as ever.
The House Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues, also known as the J6 Committee, has come under some long-overdue scrutiny, courtesy of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Johnson decided to wrap up last week by throwing a little spice into the normally moribund Friday news cycle, which Matt wrote about:
Moments ago, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) publicly released footage from the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
"To restore America’s trust and faith in their Government we must have transparency,” Johnson said in a post on Twitter. "This is another step towards keeping the promises I made when I was elected to be your Speaker."
Johnson provided a link that will be continuously updated "with thousands of hours of footage."
"When I ran for Speaker, I promised to make accessible to the American people the 44,000 hours of video from Capitol Hill security taken on January 6, 2021,” Johnson said in a statement on X/Twitter. "Truth and transparency are critical. Today, we will begin immediately posting video on a public website and move as quickly as possible to add to the website nearly all of the footage, more than 40,000 hours. In the meantime, a public viewing room will ensure that every citizen can view every minute of the videos uncensored."
If it seems like we've been here before, it's because we almost were. Earlier this year, then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy released the video, but not to the public. Tucker Carlson was given access to it, and he promised to blow our minds with what he found. Unfortunately, that all became caught up in his already-deteriorating relationship with Fox News, and the bombshell wasn't very bombshell-y.
If we weren't living in a banana republic, the American public wouldn't have had to wait over two years to see this footage. The J6 Committee carefully curated the film (yeah, I still use that word) to fit their frame job of former President Trump. It's tough to sell the insurrection story when there's a video record that proves that most of the people involved were merely exercising their constitutional right to peaceably assemble.
The two execrable Republicans who were integral to the charade—Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney—are no longer members of Congress, but they're still skittish about being found out. Sen. Mike Lee from Utah is, as Rick writes, interested in officially exploring the committee's selective editing:
Following the release of thousands of hours of unseen security video footage from the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, Utah Senator Mike Lee demanded that the House January 6 Committee be investigated for "deliberately" hiding footage that told an entirely different story of the riot than what was pushed by the committee.
"Why didn’t Liz Cheney and Adam Kizinger ever refer to any of these tapes? Maybe they never looked for them. Maybe they never even questioned their own narrative. Maybe they were just too busy selectively leaking the text messages of Republicans they wanted to defeat," Lee wrote in a post to the platform, which included a video that purportedly showed Capitol police officers facilitating the passage of protesters through the building that day.
Given that the Democrats' J6 insurrection fiction is one of the main weapons they're using against Trump in their attempt to pre-rig next year's presidential election, the sooner this investigation can get underway, the better.
There's also the fact that, with the enlistment of Joe Biden's rogue Soviet flashback Justice Department, American citizens have been incarcerated without any semblance of due process, all to prop up the hatchet job on Trump. It's a truly shameful period in American history, and the Democrats are proud of it.
Obviously still upset that Mike Lee hasn't done anything to lose his job, both Cheney and Kinzinger emoted on social media about his call for an investigation. Twitchy covered some of the exchange between Lee and Sad-Faced Liz here. Over at RedState, Bonchie did a deep dive into Kinzinger's Twitter/X diaper-filling.
Cheney and Kinzinger may be gone, but the psychotic Trump Derangement Syndrome Democrats involved with the J6 Committee still have jobs, including chairman and 2016 election-denier Bennie Thompson of Mississippi. Unlike Republicans, Dems are rarely held accountable by their constituents. At the bare minimum, some exposure of their hypocrisy and prevarication would be helpful.
The members of the J6 Committee are horrible human beings, and thoroughly anti-American. They can't be allowed to keep telling their garbage story. Maybe, just maybe, all of this will open an eye or two.
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].
Everything Isn't Awful
This is me right before I publish.
Mood.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zx7Ccd8Sma— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 19, 2023
PJ Media
Kevin and Kruiser. 'Unwoke' Free-for-All #57: Calling Out the Dems and the Debut of the Petty Brothers
VodkaPundit. New Hampshire Democrats Give Biden the Finger
#WINNING. Anti-Socialist Javier Milei Is Elected President of Argentina
West Coast, Messed Coast™: We Found 'Em! Here's Where Gavin Newsom Hid the Homeless From Xi
#RIP. Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies at 96
Senator Mike Lee Demands Investigation Into J6 Committee
Elon Musk About To Go ‘Thermonuclear’ on Media Matters for Bogus Hit Piece
Riley Gaines Got Paid by DeSantis to Speak, Laura Loomer Says This is Somehow Bad
Speaker Johnson Releases J6 Footage, and the Left Is Gonna Flip Out
COVID Is Not the Reason Kids Are Still Refusing to Go to School
Has Anyone Been Fired for the Massive Theft of COVID Funds?
Just What 'Security Concerns' Do Democrats Have in Releasing J6 Video?
Mayor Adams Passes the Hat Among NYC's Richest: 'All Hands on Deck
Townhall Mothership
Schlichter. Reject Moral Illiteracy
Jack Smith Compares Himself to a 'Saint' During Court Briefings Against Trump
Trump Is Expected to Land This Major Endorsement
A Reminder About How Palestinians Operate...From Bill Clinton
Just makin' things up. Nebraska Sheriff Complains About Non-Existent 'Loophole'
Windy City Policy Subverts 1st Amendment Rights of Police Officers
Oh Deer: New York Ammo Background Checks Causing Headaches for Hunters
Not So Fast, Nikki: DeSantis Rakes in $2M in 48 Hours
NY Times: Pandemic Learning Loss is the 'Most Damaging Disruption' in the History of American Education
#Bidenomics Update: Alexa, Find Me a 'New Job'
IDF Commandeers Hamas Parliament Building and Police HQ, Releases Video of Hostages at Al-Shifa Hospital
I'm having an emotion. Michigan Township Declares Itself a 'Second Amendment Sanctuary,' Promptly Forms Militia
WATCH: Actor Jason Alexander Brings Touching Story of 9-Year-Old Israeli Boy Kidnapped by Hamas to Life
'Maybe Ask Hamas for Donations.' Rep. Ilhan Omar's Plea for Campaign Cash Backfires Big Time
She's Getting DUMBER in Real-Time: AOC DEMANDING Conditions on Israel Aid BACKFIRES Hilariously
Take the L! Corey DeAngelis Embarrasses TX Rep (and Troll) Gene Wu AGAIN in School Choice Back and Forth
VIP
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: 'All Gas, No Brakes' Is Truth in Advertising
West Point Calls for Unconstitutional Censorship— Ahem, ‘Disinformation’ Commission
Biden’s ‘Age' Was Always an Issue
Israel's Strategy to Destroy Hamas Has Produced Mixed Results
How Is Zuckerberg’s Twitter Clone ‘Threads’ Doing?
Rep. George Santos to Be Removed From Office For Corruption. Great, Now Let’s Do About 400 More
What Javier Milei's Victory Means for Argentina and Latin America
These Senate Seats Are the Most Likely to Flip to the GOP in 2024
Around the Interwebz
Zack Snyder On His ‘Rebel Moon’ R-Rated Cut: “It’s Very Hard, Very Sexy, Violent, Crazy”
Globalism vs. the scientific revolution
10 Fascinating Facts About ‘Ex Machina‘
Bee Me
San Francisco Mayor Reminds Everyone To Get Their Christmas Shoplifting Done Early https://t.co/KsOBwqeXa4 pic.twitter.com/uaLWkbV7BI— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 19, 2023
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Bride of the Wind, 1914 #oskarkokoschka #kokoschka https://t.co/jihI6rAs48 pic.twitter.com/Rh2A3DzGbs— Oskar Kokoschka (@artistkokoschka) March 29, 2023
Join the conversation as a VIP Member