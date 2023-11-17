BREAKING: Speaker Johnson Releases J6 Footage, and the Left Is Gonna Flip Out

Moments ago, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) publicly released footage from the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

"To restore America’s trust and faith in their Government we must have transparency,” Johnson said in a post on Twitter. "This is another step towards keeping the promises I made when I was elected to be your Speaker."

Johnson provided a link that will be continuously updated "with thousands of hours of footage."

"When I ran for Speaker, I promised to make accessible to the American people the 44,000 hours of video from Capitol Hill security taken on January 6, 2021,” Johnson said in a statement on X/Twitter. "Truth and transparency are critical. Today, we will begin immediately posting video on a public website and move as quickly as possible to add to the website nearly all of the footage, more than 40,000 hours. In the meantime, a public viewing room will ensure that every citizen can view every minute of the videos uncensored."

Democrats have long sought to hide this footage from the public, only giving us access to cherrypicked or altered footage, and you can bet that there’s plenty of footage here that will destroy the narrative that Democrats and the media have pushed for two and a half years.

"This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials,” Johnson continued. "I commend Chairman Loudermilk and his team for their diligent work to ensure the thousands of hours of videos are promptly processed to be uploaded to the committee’s public website. Processing will involve blurring the faces of private citizens on the yet unreleased tapes to avoid any persons from being targeted for retaliation of any kind and segregating an estimated 5% of the videos that may involve sensitive security information related to the building architecture."

Video from inside the Capitol is already destroying the narrative.

The following video shows protestors calmly marching in the Capitol, with security looking on without even the slightest concern.

BREAKING: In this never-before-seen footage of the January 6th insurrection, you can see capitol police officers fighting for their lives as the violent insurrectionists endanger American democracy in real-time pic.twitter.com/DDqPWafrHI — George (@BehizyTweets) November 17, 2023

Another video shows Capitol Police uncuffing a protestor:

Proof Jan 6th Was An Inside Job



Capitol Police Uncuff January 6th Protestor



He takes the handcuffs and then he gets a fist bump... #J6footage #jan6 #J6 pic.twitter.com/XiB0pWtBDh — Eleven (@mr11now) November 17, 2023

Another video shows protesters literally standing around with Capitol Police.

A fucking Celine Dion concert gets crazier than this. pic.twitter.com/3543rVZ6Zk — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) November 17, 2023

This is the stuff that Nancy Pelosi and her J6 House Select Committee didn’t want you to see. This is the stuff that blows up the narrative of a violent insurrection and a so-called attack on Democracy.