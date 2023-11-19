Senator Mike Lee Demands Investigation Into J6 Committee

Following the release of thousands of hours of unseen security video footage from the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, Utah Senator Mike Lee demanded that the House January 6 Committee be investigated for "deliberately" hiding footage that told an entirely different story of the riot than what was pushed by the committee.

"Why didn’t Liz Cheney and Adam Kizinger ever refer to any of these tapes? Maybe they never looked for them. Maybe they never even questioned their own narrative. Maybe they were just too busy selectively leaking the text messages of Republicans they wanted to defeat," Lee wrote in a post to the platform, which included a video that purportedly showed Capitol police officers facilitating the passage of protesters through the building that day.

The Committee was charged with trying to make sense of what happened at the Capitol that day. They withheld thousands of hours of footage that contradicted a large part of the story they had fashioned about what happened. An investigation is needed to discover whether, as Lee asks, it was done deliberately.

Only little children and some Democrats think that the J6 Committee was unbiased and actually tried to find the truth.

"Given the evidence they apparently suppressed, how much footage (and how many other records) do you think Nancy Pelosi and the J6 committee deliberately lost or destroyed?" Lee questioned in one post.

Democrats have so far only criticized the "security concerns" raised by the release of the footage and haven't tried to defend themselves. Liz Cheney tried. She posted some videos of the riot, but Lee wasn't buying it.

Fox News:

In response to a Friday post by Cheney, which included "some January 6th video" of disgruntled protesters tangling with Capitol police, Lee wrote, "Liz, we’ve seen footage like that a million times. You made sure we saw that — and nothing else. It’s the other stuff — what you deliberately hid from us — that we find so upsetting. Nice try." "P.S. How many of these guys are feds? (As if you’d ever tell us)," Lee added in his response to the former lawmaker.

It's not likely that Republicans will investigate individual members who served on the Committee. They will probably investigate the inner workings of the committee itself by examining records, emails, and discussions and tryin to find where the investigation may have veered into a partisan hit project.

Lee is on the right track, but Democrats will almost certainly have scrubbed the records of any evidence they had a thumb on the scale when creating their very damaging January 6 narrative.

Democrats will claim that the riot and protest were complex events and that everything needed to be simplified in order to tell a coherent narrative. That may be. But isn't it strange that so much of the narrative has to do with the attacks on police and destruction of property when there's so much more of the story to tell?