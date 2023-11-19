'Unwoke' Free-for-All #57: Calling Out the Dems and the Debut of the Petty Brothers

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Kevin and I were doing some pre-show rumination about the many different heinous things that various American leftists support. After a few minutes of this, Kevin asked something like, "When are we going to start making their politicians disavow things?"

We all know the drill. If any random Republican says something that the Democrats don't like, they and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media spend weeks insisting that every breathing GOP politician denounce it. Any Republican who doesn't rush to a camera when summoned by the Democrats is then deemed to be in complete agreement with the aforementioned rando.

It's a tedious game, but one that the two of us feel we need to be playing as well. Hey, we're not the ones making up the rules for political rancor and discord in today's American politics.

While exploring all of this, Kevin and I decided to reaffirm our commitment to not wanting to be above the fray, and "The Petty Brothers" were born. We'll see where that takes us. Probably into the mud, but better us than you, dear listeners.

We need some more goofy, recurring segments to help us with our woeful show prep.

Or we can just keep winging it, because people seem to like that too.

Enjoy!

