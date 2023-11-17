West Coast, Messed Coast™: We Found 'Em! Here's Where Gavin Newsom Hid the Homeless From Xi

We found Gavin Newsom's hidden homeless! Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ update where the news is decidedly fulsome and authoritarian. Paul Pelosi's hammer attacker is tidily put away, the I-10 torcher called from inside the building, the tolerant left moves to close crisis pregnancy centers, and an Islamic professor is arrested in the death of a Jewish protester. Hoo whee, there's a lot going on. Let's get started.

Hidden homeless, 'fancy leaders'

We found 'em! Ever since Gavin Newsom moved hundreds of fentanyl-addled homeless squatters so that there would be a pretty backdrop to kiss the ring of Chinese Dictator for Life Xi Jinping and other "fancy leaders," the question everyone has been asking is: where did they go?

The people who claim that 1) walls don't work, and, 2) walls are racist erected walls to keep out the homeless addicts while the meetings continue through Friday are liberal. City Hall, the Governor's Mansion, and the White House pretended not to notice the irony.

NEW: Democrats in San Francisco, the same people who have argued in the past that walls don’t work, have built impressive walls throughout San Francisco to protect the elite.



Walls for me but not for thee!



Walls are suddenly *not* racist as San Francisco has deported their… pic.twitter.com/gkxnJN0O2E — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2023

And they pretended not to notice where the homeless went.

So where did they go? The San Jose Mercury News has at least partially answered the question. It turns out the homeless "people were just forced to go to the alleys,” said Javier Bremond, a human rights organizer with the San Francisco advocacy group Coalition on Homelessness. “And a lot of people are under the freeway.”

An APEC representative from Thailand told the Mercury News he was still shocked at the number of homeless street addicts that remained after the so-called cleanup. “I didn’t believe it at the time until I witnessed it myself... it’s sad to see, especially since I lived here before. It was a romantic city.”

Under the bridge

PJ Media's Stephen Green, Vodkapundit, has been covering the fire that destroyed part of I-10 in Los Angeles. He discovered that "Some unknown arsonist is believed to have started Saturday's blaze..." The situation is complex but goes something like this: California leases space underneath freeway overpasses. The entity that leased the space "filled the underpass with wooden pallets and containers of alcohol-based hand sanitizer."

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ Terror Letters to Elections Offices Came from—Aw, You Guessed

Due to the fire, that part of the freeway is shut down indefinitely, causing stress for hundreds of thousands of people.

If you're going to lease the space, then at least keep tabs on them or impose some rules, or as Vodkapundit put it, "consider the ill-considered wonder of stuffing underpasses full of kindling and flammable goo."

Speaking of I-10, homeless squatters who have set up camp near the scene of the fire are stealing electricity.

I took this video yesterday. This is on Nelson Street right next to Alameda and 14th Street by the 10 Freeway. Looks like this entire homeless encampment, living under the 10 Freeway bridge, is stealing electricity from the city. How much longer until this place goes up in smoke?… pic.twitter.com/b1mGP1Tcgt — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) November 14, 2023

And here's something else to consider. In a recent West Coast, Messed Coast™ update, an expert on homelessness, and drug and alcohol counselor, who is now being prosecuted for wrongthink, found power tools, chisels, and equipment used to dig "caves" into the foundations of Portland-area overpasses. Think about that. I reported on it here.

Hamas fan is charged with Jewish man's death

There will be no hate crime charges "at this time" in the death of 69-year-old Paul Kessler. In a news conference Friday, Ventura County's District Attorney Erik Nasarenko explained the charges against the Islamist-friendly professor who struck a Jewish man at a protest, sending 69-year-old Paul Kessler to the concrete, where he suffered a fatal head injury.

The two charges leveled at Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, involuntary manslaughter and battery, call for a strike in California's three strikes law, which allows for prison time.

Related: $1 Million Bail Set for Islamic Professor Who Killed Jewish Man at California Protest

The DA's office is asking for any video, especially from any Teslas driving through the Westlake Boulevard and Thousand Oaks Boulevard intersection, on November 5. It's trying to ascertain if Alnaji used malicious words or hateful epithets against Kessler before or during the attack to determine if a hate crime charge will be issued.

Hammer time

Paul Pelosi's nudist-friendly hammer attacker has been tidily put away after his federal trial in Pelosi-friendly San Francisco. David DePape was found guilty of two federal charges which could put him in a federal lockup for the next 50 years. DePape was convicted by a jury of one count of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. He was given an enhanced charge for using a hammer.

"Fake" crisis pregnancy centers

San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer is calling for shutting down 16 Pregnancy Crisis Centers in the county because she doesn't like their message. She has called them "fake centers pretending to give reproductive advice."

The screeching lefty wants the centers shut down because she claims that women who come in of their own volition, or as she puts it, "luring unsuspecting women in," are fooled and given "misleading" information. She is particularly affronted by "their [online] advertising" where Google allows "these centers [to come] up in their search engine."

She thinks Planned Parenthood's abortuaries are a far better place for these pregnant women to go. A lady in a white coat who stood next to the supervisor happened to be from Planned Parenthood. She called Crisis Pregnancy Centers "dangerous." Now that's some "misinformation" for you.

Crisis Pregnancy Centers counsel mothers, in some cases allowing them to see their babies on an ultrasound, offer financial help, and places to go to give birth. They are unabashedly pro-life, and there's nothing wrong with that. The only "misinformed" here is the supervisor.

Speaking of effronteries, methinks our lefty screecher has a First Amendment battle ahead of her. She'll lose, which is why she's trying to rope in the California attorney general to her disgusting cause.

God Lord, San Diego, what happened to you?

The Pac-2 Conference

After most of the Pac-12 football league left to go to the Big Ten, those departing schools wanted to stay on the board of directors in an obvious conflict of interest and against the agreement binding the schools. The remaining schools, Oregon State and Washington State, took the others to court and got a preliminary injunction against the ten schools that bounced in addition to the millions of dollars in Pac-12 coffers.

It looks like the two remaining schools plan to keep open the Pac-12 but align with the Mountain West Conference.

That's it for this week's West Coast, Messed Coast™ update. Make sure you see the round-up every week by putting West Coast, Messed Coast™ in a Google Alert.

