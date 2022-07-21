Biden Greeted With Chants of 'Let’s Go Brandon' in Massachusetts

While Joe Biden was in Massachusetts on Wednesday to erroneously tell the world he has cancer, another story you don’t want to miss is that Biden’s motorcade was met with angry protesters in the town of Somerset, and we have the video. It features shouts of “Let’s go, Brandon” and other disparaging remarks and profanities as well as a chorus of boos.

Massachusetts Residents greet Joe Biden with “Let’s Go Brandon” chants. pic.twitter.com/GHKQRZLRDZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 20, 2022

“Let’s Go Brandon” became a national sensation after an NBC reporter claimed she “misheard” chants of “F**k Joe Biden!” at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega last fall. In a short time, the phrase went from a viral social media meme to a chart-topping song on iTunes. It’s on shirts and bumper stickers and has made its way into the House chamber. It even has its own dance. Joe Biden himself was even tricked into agreeing with the phrase just before Christmas.

Related: Visit Scenic Brandon Falls! Place Where President Fell Off Bike Becomes Tourist Destination

Even though the political left has embraced virtually every form of nastiness and vulgarity possible, they claim to be offended by the popularity of “Let’s Go Brandon” because it is code for a profane message. In fact, NBC has called the phrase a “right-wing slur.”

Last year, a Let’s Go Brandon store opened in Massachusetts.