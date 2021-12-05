News & Politics

'Let’s Go Brandon' Store Opens in Massachusetts

By Matt Margolis Dec 05, 2021 5:40 PM ET
(CC BY 2.0 via Flickr)

It’s been two months since an NBC reporter pretended that chants of “F**k Joe Biden!” at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega were actually the crowd shouting “Let’s go, Brandon!”

In that short time, the phrase went from a viral social media meme to a chart-topping song on iTunes. It’s on shirts, bumper stickers, and face masks and has made its way into the House chamber. It even has its own dance. But the saying’s journey isn’t over.

There is now a “Let’s Go Brandon” store.

The retail outlet, which is located in North Attleboro, Mass., sells “Let’s Go Brandon” merchandise such as hats, shirts and signs. WJAR-TV of Providence, Rhode Island first reported on the store’s opening on Saturday.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebook,
MeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: LET'S GO BRANDON
TRENDING
Editor's Choice