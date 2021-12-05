'Let’s Go Brandon' Store Opens in Massachusetts

It’s been two months since an NBC reporter pretended that chants of “F**k Joe Biden!” at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega were actually the crowd shouting “Let’s go, Brandon!”

In that short time, the phrase went from a viral social media meme to a chart-topping song on iTunes. It’s on shirts, bumper stickers, and face masks and has made its way into the House chamber. It even has its own dance. But the saying’s journey isn’t over.

There is now a “Let’s Go Brandon” store.

Hey anyone in Massachusetts need to go shopping, there’s a new store in town! #LetsGoBrandon

https://t.co/miQ9OuSRY7 — Andrew Mahoney (@AMahoney49er) December 5, 2021

The retail outlet, which is located in North Attleboro, Mass., sells “Let’s Go Brandon” merchandise such as hats, shirts and signs. WJAR-TV of Providence, Rhode Island first reported on the store’s opening on Saturday.