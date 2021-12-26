NBC: 'Let's Go Brandon' is a 'Right-Wing Slur'

On Christmas Eve, Joe Biden was trolled during a live-streamed broadcast of his participation in NORAD’s Santa tracking event.

After talking with a father named Jared and his kids about what they wanted for Christmas, Biden wished Jared a wonderful Christmas.

“I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well. Merry Christmas and Let’s go Brandon,” was Jared’s reply.

“Let’s go, Brandon. I agree,” Biden said in response.

Biden apparently was too clueless to know that he had just agreed with a phrase that has become a euphemism for “f*** Joe Biden,” and the classic moment went viral.

“President Joe Biden was subjected to a right-wing anti-Biden slur during a Christmas Eve call with NORAD’s Santa tracker,” reported NBC News.

“Biden and the first lady were speaking with families around the country who had called into the North American Aerospace Defense Command to receive an update on Santa’s location when one parent ended the conversation by saying: ‘Let’s go Brandon,'” the network reported. “The president did not appear to recognize that the phrase is used by the right wing as a euphemism for ‘f*** Joe Biden,’ and responded: ‘Let’s go Brandon, I agree.'”

Ironically, it was an NBC reporter who caused “Let’s go Brandon,” to become a national sensation after she claimed she “misheard” chants of “f*** Joe Biden!” at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega back in October. The phrase, which began as a viral social media meme, eventually became a chart-topping song on iTunes. It even has its own dance. It’s also on shirts, bumper stickers, and face masks.

After 4+ years of rampant disrespect at Donald Trump, it’s hard to take the mainstream media seriously when they act outrage over a supposed “right-wing slur.”