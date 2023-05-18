Not a Lie: Embattled Rep. George Santos Calls Out CCP Infiltration, Crime Crisis

When he’s right, he’s right. Controversial congressman George Santos (R-N.Y.) called out the Democrat-facilitated crime crisis in America and the Chinese Communist Party’s infiltration of U.S. institutions and government, saying that “it is becoming increasingly obvious that the CCP is accomplishing its goal of infiltrating the United States.”

George Santos has come under fire for his many lies and half-truths, though his lies have yet to kill people, create an economic crisis, start wars, facilitate a border invasion, or shutter thousands of businesses as Democrat lies have. Santos was also recently arrested and charged with 13 federal offenses. But even a broken clock is right twice a day, as the saying goes.

Santos recently slammed the rising crime crisis in America, facilitated by Democrat policies. He also called out the weaponization of the federal government against political opponents and infiltration from the anti-U.S., mass-murdering CCP. As Juanita Broaddrick tweeted, “Like him or not, Santos calling out the US Government Chinese Communist Party collusion on the house floor is what every lawmaker should be doing.”

Like him or not, Santos calling out the US Government Chinese Communist Party collusion on the house floor is what every lawmaker should be doing. pic.twitter.com/JsVJoGjneZ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 16, 2023

”It is with great dismay but complete confidence that I say that the weaponization of the United States prosecutorial system is spinning further out of control, and it is time we take a stand,” Santos began his speech. He said “a national crime crisis” is falling “by the wayside because political campaigns designed for nothing other than retribution on political agitators keep getting in the way of our leading law enforcement officials, who refuse to prioritize the American people.” The U.S. did start the year with a “crime crisis,” and it’s certainly not getting better, partly because of Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies. Violent criminals are arrested and released again and again, committing crime after crime without serious consequences.

There are also foreign threats. With the Biden family’s financial ties to China, America’s economy and electronics so heavily dependent on China, the rise of the yuan as the U.S. dollar weakens, and hundreds of military-age Chinese men lining up daily to enter the open southern U.S. border, lawmakers need to pay attention to the CCP threat. “With each passing year, it is becoming increasingly obvious that the CCP is accomplishing its goal of infiltrating the United States,” Santos insisted, “and all the while perpetrators [of crime], the real threat to the American people, are let out on the streets, and harmless political targets remain behind bars with justice denied.”

While targets of the weaponized federal government include Donald Trump, his allies, pro-lifers, traditional Catholics, parents who express concern about school curriculum, and Americans expressing free speech online, Santos highlighted one in particular. Chinese dissident and billionaire Miles Guo, one of the most vocal opponents of the CCP, was arrested on federal charges in March and denied bail, although Chinese spies accused of running an illicit CCP police station in New York were quickly released on bail.

”Mr. Speaker, I speak for every American when I say we are done tucking our tails and being at the losing end of every trade-off with the CCP,” Santos insisted. “They take our jobs, use our technology, and steal our intellectual property. And in [our] turn, we get robbed, spied [upon], and deadly viruses. Enough is enough. Free Miles Guo.”

