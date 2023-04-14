It's Time to Pay Attention to the Arrest of Miles Guo and the Throngs of Chinese Nationals Who Are Protesting for His Release

No one seems to care about the arrest of exiled Chinese billionaire Miles Guo — except for the crowds of Chinese nationals trying to get him released. But Guo’s arrest represents how the Chinese have taken over the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the FBI.

FACT-O-RAMA! The FBI arrested Miles Guo for allegedly scamming over $1 billion from his online followers in a complex scheme. His $32 million New York City apartment mysteriously caught fire as he was being arrested. Guo also allegedly warned Steve Bannon that Bannon and President Trump would be arrested at the behest of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Guo is being held without bail.

Chinese people in the U.S. and London have been holding numerous protests calling for the DOJ to free Guo. The mainstream media hasn’t shown an interest in Guo’s arrest, though some lesser-known, right-leaning news outlets — like “Live From America TV” — are covering the story.

Connect the dots: the 3 top anti-CCP fighters, Miles Guo, Steven K. Bannon, Donald Trump all indicted in Southern District New York, Manhattan. What is the real indictment here? #freemilesguo pic.twitter.com/9mBlNj5IAm — 周愿独 (@zhouyuandu1) April 5, 2023

Media Matters reported that Bannon — who was arrested on Guo’s yacht — claimed that the CCP had him, Guo, and Trump arrested.

Newsmax posted a “paid sponsored content” piece written by Matt Palumbo that suggests the arrest of Guo was actually intended to have Guo returned to China and to keep him from testifying against Fugees founder Pras Michel, an alleged co-conspirator of former Justice Department Senior Congressional Affairs Specialist George Higginbotham, who — according to the DOJ — was arrested “in a conspiracy to deceive banks in the United States about the source and purpose of millions of dollars sent from overseas to finance a lobbying campaign on behalf of foreign interests.”

The aforementioned piece also mentions a man named Jho Low. Where have we heard the names Pras Michel and Jho Low before? I recently mentioned them as being instrumental in a case involving China donating tens of millions of dollars to Barack Obama.

Reuters had this to say about Higginbotham testifying against Michel:

George Higginbotham testified that he made money on the side while working at the Justice Department by offering legal advice to Michel, a long-time friend. His duties included facilitating some of Michel’s dealings with Jho Low, a businessman whom prosecutors say embezzled billions of dollars from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Higginbotham is the latest witness to testify for the government in the criminal trial against Michel, who is accused of accepting millions of dollars to carry out three different illegal lobbying campaigns on Low’s behalf. Other witnesses so far have included actor Leonardo DiCaprio and former Republican National Committee official Elliott Broidy.

Federal authorities have already seized Guo’s property and high-end cars.

FACT-O-RAMA! Steve Bannon reported on Real America’s Voice that China may have switched its tactics to “first strike nuclear weapons.” This comes after Joe Biden allowed a Chinese spy balloon to hover over various American military bases, some of which house nuclear missiles.

Guo is considered a flight risk and isn’t leaving the federal jail in Brooklyn anytime soon. Roughly 500 Chinese nationals in a boat recently took to New York City’s East River — near the Brooklyn Federal jail — and chanted for Guo’s release.