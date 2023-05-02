Sure as Shooting: Dem-Run DC Hits 72nd Homicide in 122 Days

Democrat-run Washington, D.C., just recorded its 72nd homicide in the last 122 days. I’m sure the problem is guns, those evil inanimate objects, and not criminals or soft-on-crime Democrats.

DC Police Union Chief Steward for the Criminal Investigations Division Adam Shaatal tweeted, “#WashingtonDC has just recorded its 72nd homicide within 122 days, following another double shooting, right now. The urgency for a fully staffed and fully supported police department by the DC Council has never been greater.”

#WashingtonDC has just recorded its 72nd homicide within 122 days, following another double shooting, right now. The urgency for a fully staffed and fully supported police department by the DC Council has never been greater. — Adam Shaatal (@ShaatalDCPU) May 2, 2023

WUSA9 reported in March, affirming what Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Robert J. Contee III said, that the average homicide suspect in DC has been arrested 11 times before. That’s insane. Why do Democrats keep releasing these dangerous criminals back onto the streets again and again?

Back in 2001, the average DC homicide suspect had 5.3 prior arrests, and having 11 prior arrests was much rarer, WUSA9 said. That’s what Democrat policies do over time.

To provide context, WUSA9 reported in late June 2022 that the “district crossed the grim threshold of 100 homicides so far in 2022, the earliest that mark has been reached since 2003.” It’s tragic that 100 people were killed in DC in the first six months of 2022, but DC is now nearing that same threshold after only 122 days. Is the situation worsening? We won’t know for sure until the end of June, but I’d say the trend isn’t good.

In January, the New York Post reported on DC’s “murder boom,” which saw over 200 homicides a year in both 2021 and 2022. “‘Catch and release’ is one way to describe weak enforcement of immigration law. But in the nation’s capital, unfortunately, the phrase applies to nearly every kind of crime, including some of the most violent,” the Post reported. It noted that the cuts on sentences and dropping of prosecutions had grown so bad that even radical leftist Mayor Muriel Bowser had balked.

Related: El Salvador Cracked Down on Gang Activity and Crime, so How Did the Biden Administration Respond?

“[A] new law guts mandatory-minimum sentencing and eliminates ‘three strikes’ provisions,” the Post added. And, unsurprisingly, there are now more homicides. Black children are too often the victims of shootings as murders occur mostly in DC’s black neighborhoods, the Post reported. Because Democrats don’t really care about black Americans or children—they just pretend to care when it’s politically expedient.

Back in 2020, the DC Metropolitan Police Department budget was cut by $15 million, according to The Daily Caller. Mayor Bowser later tried to ameliorate the problem by providing more funding for police.

Unfortunately, it’s not enough. DC needs comprehensive criminal reform that punishes not favors violent criminals. But Democrats aren’t interested in that solution.