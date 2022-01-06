Arizona Governor Values Children and Health, Unlike Chicago Teachers

By now we all know that Chicago public schools remain closed, and more than 320,000 vulnerable kids — and their parents — suffer, since the selfish Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) members decided to stay home and ignore science.

Even the city’s far-left Mayor Lori Lightfoot lambasted them, correctly noting that Chicago’s classrooms are safe, while calling CTU’s repugnant actions an “illegal work stoppage.”

The CTU’s abusiveness comes despite knowing full well the costs inflicted on children — who remain the least at risk for a severe case of COVID-19 — by these unnecessary lockdowns, include mental-health issues and losing academic ground.

Dr. Leana Wen, who’s normally a COVID radical, agrees.

Would it be ideal if all schools had daily tests & great ventilation? Sure, but that’s not reality. We cannot inflict further harm to an entire generation. This is not 2020: We have vaccines + masks, and Omicron is milder. Schools must be open. @ProfEmilyOster @biannagolodryga pic.twitter.com/kgllVcqqeh — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 6, 2022

The contrast between Chicago and Arizona could not be greater — and I don’t mean the January weather. In the Grand Canyon State, innovative Republican Gov. Doug Ducey recently announced the “Open for Learning Recovery Benefit.”

We’re making sure in-person learning remains an option for all Arizona families and students. That’s why we’re taking preemptive action and launching the Open for Learning Recovery Benefit. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 4, 2022

The program offers parents up to $7,000 in education-related aid if their child’s school shuts down. So if nefarious unions close school for a day, families who meet the income requirements can apply for funds to use for transportation, online tutoring, approved childcare, and tuition.

The two-term governor said the program, which was highlighted by local news this week, ensures that “in-person learning will continue in Arizona.” He also accused teachers unions of “playing political games” with no concern for the insidious impact on their students.

As for President Joe Biden, he says schools are safe and should remain open. But corrupt unions own him and his teacher wife, so how likely is Biden to help the situation? A true national address discussing the terrible harm teachers’ unions are doing to America’s school children is unlikely.