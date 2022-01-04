Biden: 'I Believe Schools Should Remain Open'

In a redundant, and at times demeaning, speech Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden gave an update on COVID-19, advising Americans to “be concerned, but don’t be alarmed.”

The president retreated to his comfort zone of castigating unvaccinated Americans and offering no overarching change in strategy for the endemic virus.

“You can still get COVID, but it’s highly unlikely, very unlikely, that you’ll become seriously ill,” Biden said of vaccinated people, before adding, “There’s no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated. This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

This contradicted earlier comments when Biden denied that vaccinated and boosted Americans could still get COVID.

He also oddly told parents to keep their kids away from unvaccinated people.

There were two bright spots, however.

The president finally discussed and promoted Pfizer’s COVID treatment pill.

“They’re a game-changer and have the potential to dramatically alter the impact of COVID-19, the impact it’s had on this country and our people,” Biden explained.

As importantly, he reiterated that public schools need to remain open, as all evidence supports. Getting corrupt, child-abusing teachers’ unions to agree is another matter. Schools have already wasted billions of taxpayer dollars, and some now are purposely ignoring data and inexplicably closing their doors.

Biden says schools have the tests and tools needed for the current case surge: "That's why I believe schools should remain open" — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 4, 2022

"The safest place for children right now is in a school," NYC Mayor Eric Adams says on his standoff with the city's largest teachers' union on remote learning. "Strand after strand, we can't…stop our children from developing socially and academically."https://t.co/nKJBS5OBcC pic.twitter.com/mQvD4TcnbY — New Day (@NewDay) January 4, 2022

Afterward, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat joined Fox News to discuss the path forward with the omicron variant, which she called “less dangerous.”

“A million cases is not surprising or alarming,” she said. “What’s striking to me is that the death rate is down 12%. That’s what’s incredible and phenomenal and it’s because of vaccines, thanks to Operation Warp Speed. The landscape is constantly evolving. We need to learn to continue managing society safely in a proper way, knowing that we should never have shut down schools. We have to learn to live with coronavirus; it’s gonna be a part of our lives.”

Related: Teachers’ Unions Reject Science and Children Again

As Biden left without taking questions, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took the podium an hour later and acknowledged breakthrough cases, but added “the step that’s most important to take to reduce potential hospitalizations and death is to get vaccinated and boosted.” She also said 97% of schools are open and they should use the money allocated to them.